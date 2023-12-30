Other Days

100 years ago

Dec. 30, 1923

FORT SMITH -- Believing that the negroes who are alleged to have confessed to officers their complicity in the killing of Mrs. Effie Latimer of Crawford county, who were spirited out of the Crawford county jail at 6 o'clock tonight, were being held in the county jail here, a crowd of Crawford county residents estimated at more than 500 have congregated about the Sebastian county jail. ... Sheriff Pink Shaw at 10 o'clock tonight addressed the growing crowd and warned them that he would allow no one to enter the jail and to attempt to do so would invite trouble.

50 years ago

Dec. 30, 1973

American Airlines has announced it will cancel two of its 10 daily departures from Little Rock January 7, the company's first local action caused by the fuel shortage. ... Glen Halstead, American's Little Rock sales manager, ... also said the airline will close its ticket office at 108 East Capitol Avenue after Friday. ... The flight reductions and office closing are similar to other actions American has taken nationally to comply with a mandatory reduction of jet fuel consumption. American's 1974 fuel allocation will be about 95 per cent of its 1972 consumption.

25 years ago

Dec. 30, 1998

MAGNOLIA --Dinosaur bone or turtle shell? Only its original owner knows for sure. Southern Arkansas University paleontologist Leo Carson Davis says dinosaur and turtle experts can't agree on the source of bone he found while digging in Hempstead County several years ago. "I found this bone in two pieces and glued them together," he said. "Dinosaur [experts] say it's a dinosaur, and turtle [experts] say it's a turtle." All he knows is the bone is very old, probably from the Cretaceous period, which came and went 84 million years ago. Davis is one of a handful of professional paleontologists in Arkansas and digs for fossils mainly in Hempstead, Howard and Nevada counties, usually on private land.

10 years ago

Dec. 30, 2013

The GED test -- a battery of exams that measure mastery of high school course work for those who haven't completed high school -- is all new for 2014. The first national remake since 2002 means big changes for the thousands of Arkansans who annually take what is officially titled the General Educational Development test. ... The new version will be administered only on computers at state-authorized adult-education centers and testing centers. ... It will be graded, and the results reported to the test-taker, on the same day the test is taken. Most notably, the new version will now cost the Arkansas test-taker $16, an amount recently approved by the Arkansas Board of Career Education but still subject to review by a legislative Rules and Regulations Committee. The test was previously free to students in Arkansas. It actually costs $120 for the test and its delivery.