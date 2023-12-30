Pedestrian, driver killed on roadways in Arkansas

Two men were killed in collisions on Arkansas roads Thursday night and Friday morning, preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police state.

An unidentified manwas in the outside southbound lane of Interstate 530 in rural Jefferson County at 7:27 p.m. Thursday when a vehicle struck and killed him before fleeing the scene, according to a report.

Investigators had not been able to identify the type of vehicle that hit the man, and his body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory for identification.

A trooper investigating the collision reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Michael Babb, 25, of Hot Springs died while fleeing Malvern police at 11:23 a.m. on Arkansas 270 near the overpass over Interstate 30 close to Rockport, according to a report.

He lost control of the 2007 Dodge Charger he was driving and struck an overpass guard rail, the report states, causing the vehicle to flip numerous times and land upside down. Babb, who was thrown from the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The report does not list why police were pursuing Babb.

A trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time.