Pew parents in age of omnipresent digital screens

Parents in pews rarely turn to Rolling Stone for advice about pop-culture morality.

But the magazine's expose about "The Idol," a summer HBO series about a romance between a pop starlet and an edgy cult leader, produced waves of viral quotes. Production staffers called it a "rape fantasy" that verged on "sexual torture porn." One said the series about a young woman "finding herself sexually" evolved into "a show about a man who gets to abuse this woman, and she loves it."

The network cancelled "The Idol," even though a public-relations statement cited "strong audience response" to "one of HBO's most provocative" dramas.

Thus, HBO landed on the Parents Television and Media Council "naughty list" for 2023. The citation noted: "HBO has led the charge towards marketing explicit, adult content to children and teens, introducing the sexually explicit 'The Idol' to viewers this past summer, quietly adding 'Naked Attraction' featuring uncensored fully naked contestants, and extending teen-targeted 'Euphoria' for another season of drugs and depravity."

National Public Radio hailed "Euphoria" as "thrilling, daring, disquieting and compelling," as well as "a parent's worst nightmare" with its focus on high-school students who have "problems handling an excess of drugs, drink and sex" and "always seem to make the worst choices."

While stressing that the media council is secular, it's obvious that today's digital screen culture -- delivered through smartphones, tablets, laptops and, every now and then, televisions -- is raising concerns that religious leaders cannot ignore, said Melissa Henson, the organization's programming director.

"Unquestionably, covid accelerated a shift in media consumption patterns. ... We're not talking about the end of traditional television, but there is no question that the audience is becoming more and more fragmented," Henson said.

"This is making it harder for parents to be aware of what their children are watching, of course. Also, the online world isn't controlled by the kinds of forces that affected TV or even cable TV, such as the desires of advertisers."

It's hard to know who could provide guidance for parents, but any shortlist of options would have to include local and national religious leaders and educators.

"Someone is going to have to help us guard our eyes and guard our hearts because these influences are out there," Henson said. "Even when we are talking about programs that adults choose to watch, what is permissible isn't always something that is wise to consume. Our entertainment choices help shape us."

The 2023 "naughty" list also included Meta, noting that the "parent company of Facebook and Instagram continues to be revealed by media outlets, whistleblowers, and lawsuits as fueling child sexual exploitation, providing a platform for pedophiles, and enabling sexually explicit and other harmful content that targets teens, especially teenage girls. Meta was sued by the District of Columbia and 41 states claiming its products are addictive and potentially harmful to children and their mental health."

The media council's "nice" options were a Big Tech powerhouse and an online startup.

AppleTV+ was praised for having the "largest number of TV-G-rated original programming," while other streaming platforms have chosen to "heavily produce and distribute TV-MA-rated programming." Also, The Daily Wire launched Bentkey, streaming programs for children and families. Similar projects in an expanding media marketplace include "UP, Great American Family, INSP, Dove, Pure Flix and Angel Studios."

Focusing on other 2023 headlines, Henson said it's also important to note that parents who, in previous decades, worried about MTV now argue about how to handle the moral and cultural messages woven into Walt Disney Co. programs in the wake of its new "Reimagine Tomorrow" credo.

However, while questions about TV and movies remain important, Henson said parents, clergy and educators of all kinds have to focus on the smaller screens in the lives of children. Church leaders could even circulate information about the strict technology rules many Big Tech leaders -- such as the late Apple visionary Steve Jobs -- have used with their own children.

"The key issue today is what children see in social media, and everybody knows it," she said. "There is no reason to put a smartphone in the hands of an 11-year-old. There is no reason to open that door for children. ... Parents feel peer pressure about that issue, but it's time to help them talk about it."

Terry Mattingly leads GetReligion.org and lives in Oak Ridge, Tenn. He is a senior fellow at the Overby Center at the University of Mississippi.