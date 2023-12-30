Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 1-10 (10%)

MEET 17-60 (28.3%)

LEE'S LOCK Skelly in the eighth.

BEST BET Runninthestreets in the seventh.

LONG SHOT Caly Bali in the third.

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice***plenty to like

**things to like*educated guess

1 Purse $31,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

WEST SIDE GIRL** defeated $5,000 claimers by nearly fourteen lengths at Prairie Meadows, and the five-year-old mare is a three-time winner in Hot Springs. HISSY MISSY was forwardly placed in a second-place sprint tune-up on opening day, and she does have proven two-turn ability. PRIDDIS has won four of seven races at today's one-mile distance, and she is dropping in class after a disappointing wet-track effort at Keeneland.

9 West Side GirlArrietaLoy5-2

4 Hissy MissyDe La CruzHornsby7-2

8 PriddisFuentesWilliams9-2

5 EveryotherwonTorresLauer6-1

2 EmityaazZimmermanHaran10-1

3 Miz CaliEsquivelSilva5-1

1 CariciaCastilloBecker12-1

7 Sassy SageyJordanHewitt15-1

6 Sweet DynastyPusacLoy20-1

2 Purse $46,000, 6 furlongs, 2-year-olds, maiden claiming $40,000

NOTORIOUS SIXOHTWO** showed good speed after a slow break from the gate in a deceptive fourth-place finish at Keeneland. MISCHIEVOUS MAX has a series of encouraging breezes leading up to his debut, and he benefits from a high percentage trainer-rider team. COUNTY JUDGE broke poorly in a tenth-place debut at Churchill, but he benefits from the racing experience and he is dropping into a softer maiden claiming race.

1 Notorious SixohtwoZimmermanHartman3-1

5 Mischievous MaxHernandezDiodoro9-2

2 County JudgeEAsmussenAsmussen4-1

8 Perp WalkKAsmussenAsmussen7-2

9 SuperheroJordanDixon6-1

3 Sam's PromiseJuarezCompton12-1

4 CorkedLeparouxSchultz10-1

6 We Miss ArlingtonBealmearDiVito15-1

7 Golden DiversionFuentesWitt20-1

3 Purse $40,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $30,000

CALY BALI** sprinted competitively on turf and at a higher level at Canterbury, and she may have tipped her hand in a useful gate work December 6. MISS TAPPY TONE finished with energy in consecutive in the money finishes against similar at Churchill. SWEET MOTHER MARY finished third at this level last month at Del Mar, and she is cutting back to a preferred distance.

6 Caly BaliTorresRosin8-1

4 Miss Tappy ToneLanderosHartman3-1

9 Sweet Mother MaryBejaranoO'Neill7-2

10 Beautiful and BoldDe La CruzCompton6-1

7 Humor Me JimZimmermanMcKnight6-1

12 Key to SuccessJuarezJewell8-1

1 Greek HeiressBowenMilligan10-1

3 ThisonesforloveSantanaBriley15-1

8 Summer of MischiefAsmussenAsmussen15-1

5 Music MistressFuentesMcKellar20-1

13 Ghost BayouCastilloRufino20-1

2 PivoskyArrietaVance20-1

11 Amaretto Di AmoreHarrLund20-1

4 Purse $46,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $40,000

LUNDBERG*** was caught in the shadow of the wire in his last two races in Kentucky, and the sharp front-runner was disqualified after a clear maiden win last spring at Oaklawn. GUCCI BOY hit the wire a head in front of the top selection last month at Churchill, but he did take advantage of a fast pace and the extra long run-up in six-furlong races at Churchill. VIOLENT RIVER has moved to the barn of winning trainer Mac Robertson, and based on his recent breezes he may be ready for an improved performance.

3 LundbergBejaranoMoquett7-5

4 Gucci BoyArrietaContreras9-5

1 Violent RiverJuarezRobertson15-1

9 Tap Your HeartTorresChapman6-1

8 Sharp StickZimmermanDiVito10-1

7 Bourbon On FireBowenPuhl15-1

6 Safe BetQuinonezPetalino15-1

5 Light Horse HarryCastilloChleborad20-1

2 DarveshEsquivelHeath20-1

5 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

MEMES*** has been very competitive on the strong Southern California circuit, and he possesses good early speed and is also taking a drop to the bottom of the local maiden ranks. STATE SCHOOL SMART carved out fast fractions in a tough-luck defeat on opening day, and he may have needed the race after a freshening. DALTON'S RUTROW has not raced since April, but trainer Tom Swearingen does exceptionally well with horses returning from vacation time, and his local breezes look encouraging.

11 MemesTorresMartin8-5

2 State School SmartAsmussenAsmussen5-2

5 Dalton's RutrowBaileySwearingen12-1

1 Dancin RocketJordanMartin12-1

4 Singing GroomArrietaHornsby6-1

8 Motown CollectionDe La CruzRone8-1

10 Great BarrierAndersonOrtiz20-1

9 Mr. CommanderChuanKing15-1

13 DarioCastilloRufino15-1

3 Preacher's KidJuarezCompton20-1

6 Lucky Super NovaZimmermanEspinoza30-1

7 Nacho ChromeEsquivelVan Berg30-1

14 Secret HonorEsquivelBahena30-1

12 ScrimshireHernandezVillafranco30-1

6 Purse $44,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $30,000

INFILTRATOR*** won unusually fast claiming races last spring at Churchill and Oaklawn, and he is a likely winner if able to hold form after being on the sidelines since May 21. HUSKER BUTCH was beaten three-lengths at a higher level at Keeneland, and he has been consistently competitive in his ten-race career. SUPER CONSTITUTION is dropping into a conditioned claiming race for the first time, and the Delaware shipper has earned his fastest Beyer figures at Oaklawn.

9 InfiltratorTorresMilligan5-2

11 Husker ButchLanderosVon Hemel6-1

2 Super ConstitutionGallardoRobertson8-1

3 Guided ArrowDe La CruzLoy6-1

8 Mean JakeyAsmussenAsmussen5-1

7 Al's RomeoBejaranoStuart8-1

1 ThreefiftysevenCastilloMcKnight10-1

5 Captain JackEsquivelSchultz8-1

6 Hi YahSantanaWilliams12-1

10 Lemon Drop ShotBowenPuhl15-1

4 City of CloudsJuarezJewell15-1

7 Purse $115,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

RUNNINTHESTREETS*** is dropping into a state-bred race following three consecutive runner-up finishes at Prairie Meadows, and she did run a pair of competitive races last winter at Oaklawn. STREET PAINTER suffered two tough-luck defeats from three races last season at Oaklawn, and she appears to be working well for new and winning trainer Al Cates. ADAMANTLY showed early speed in a second-place debut last winter, and she figures stronger and faster nearly twelve months later.

10 RunninthestreetsDe La CruzAnderson5-2

3 Street PainterHarrCates7-2

7 AdamantlyEsquivelGonzalez6-1

9 NgalaLeparouxMoquett5-1

5 Aloha BabyTorresWitt8-1

2 Kokomo StarletBowenJackson8-1

12 Reaux BinaMagnonMagnon12-1

6 Count It All JoySantanaAltamirano15-1

11 Ths Dmsl MyflyArrietaCline20-1

1 Miracle ShoesBaileySwearingen15-1

13 Miss JetArrietaRosin20-1

4 Smokin MotionZimmermanHewitt30-1

8 Melania TJuarezTranquilino30-1

8 Purse $143,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

SKELLY**** is an exceptionally quick sprinter, who is riding a five-race winning streak, which includes three stakes and the G3 Count Fleet at Oaklawn. EDGE TO EDGE won a pair of allowance races before finishing third behind the top choice in the Count Fleet. NECKER ISLAND has the benefit of a recent stake-placed finish, and the earner of over $1 million has the class to be a late threat.

4 SkellySantanaAsmussen4-5

5 Edge to EdgeLanderosHartman5-1

1 Necker IslandTorresHartman8-1

6 Manny WahJuarezCatalano10-1

3 Sir WellingtonBejaranoRobertson10-1

8 PayneAsmussenAsmussen15-1

10 Tut's RevengeChuanStuart15-1

7 Friar LaurenceEsquivelGarcia15-1

9 UltimateZimmermanMartin20-1

2 Walker's WinArrietaBecker20-1

9 The Poinsettia. Purse $150,000, 5 ½ furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up

TOPSY** takes a slight step up after winning a stake at Zia Park, but her strong second in a graded stake last spring at Pimlico stamps her as the one to beat. HIGH CLASS earned the field's fastest Beyer figure in a second-level allowance win at Churchill, and she is a three-peat threat with a clean break from her rail post. I'M THE BOSS OF ME recorded two stake-placed showings last season at Oaklawn, and three of her five wins have been in Hot Springs.

6 TopsySantanaAsmussen9-5

1 High ClassTorresAsmussen2-1

3 I'm the Boss of MeArrietaCompton4-1

7 ChandanaBejaranoMorse10-1

4 MargoinabubblebathEsquivelShirrer6-1

2 Dealing JusticeZimmermanMartin15-1

5 She's StormingJordanHewitt20-1

10 Purse $140,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, allowance

PATE** followed a clear maiden win with a photo finish loss in the 2023 Dixie Belle, and she returns to the sprint game after an even effort in the G3 Fantasy. FASHION RAGE has raced close to the lead in three consecutive in the money finishes, and the four-time winner represents the powerful Steve Asmussen stable. ALWAYS ANGELS was narrowly defeated, while three-lengths clear of third, in her return from a long layoff.

8 PateSantanaBrisset5-2

6 Fashion RageAsmussenAsmussen3-1

3 Always AngelsLanderosOrtiz9-2

2 Little Sister SueBejaranoGarcia5-1

10 Honey RunZimmermanHartman8-1

4 CaumsettDe La CruzRone12-1

13 Backyard MoneyJuarezLukas8-1

9 Wildwood ByeArrietaBecker12-1

7 Lacey BossHarrCline15-1

12 HartleyEsquivelWitt20-1

5 MissyintomischiefJordanVon Hemel20-1

1 TyronaBowenPuhl30-1

14 Lady JaeCastilloHewitt20-1

11 Abby the Bull DawgQuinonezHornsby30-1