High school basketball
Friday's scores
Girls
Cedar Hill, Texas 55, North Little 48
Conway 63, Southlake Carroll, Texas 52
Des Arc 43, Cross County 35
Forrest City 65, East Poinsett County 37
Fort Smith Northside 50, El Dorado Springs, Mo. 31
Harrisburg 50, Carlisle 40
Parkers Chapel 60, Hermitage 14
Smackover 40, Haynesville, La. 10
Vilonia 46, Marion 45
Vilonia 51, Sachse, Texas 49
Boys
Bentonville 65, Yorba Linda, Calif. 45
Bentonville West 61, Conway 51
Camden Fairview 71, El Dorado 67
England 60, Clarendon 24
Fayetteville 62, Kirksville, Ill. 50
Hampton 74, Hermitage 51
Hope 77, Pleasant Grove, Texas 58
Nevada 62, Fordyce 52
Vilonia 50, Memphis East 47
Ronnie Brogdon Invitational
At Highland
Maverick Division
Mammoth Spring 69, Charleston 45
Sloan-Hendrix 62, Lincoln 60
Izard County 59, Melbourne 51
Osceola 87, Cedar Ridge 82, OT
Outlaw Division
Nettleton 75, Middle Tenn. Christian 44
West Memphis 55, The New School 48
Cabot 62, Thayer, Mo. 47
Jonesboro 47, Springdale 44
Badger Classic
At Beebe
Girls
Harding Academy 68, Wynne 46
Brookland 66, White Co. Central 25
Boys
Searcy 74, White Co. Central 43
Hot Springs Lakeside 69, Harding Academy 51
Cougar Classic
At Lafayette County
Girls
Bradley 48, Camden Harmony Grove 14
Dierks 56, Lafayette County 33
Boys
Emerson 72, Camden Harmony Grove 67
Commercial Bank Holiday Tournament
At Drew Central
Girls
Monticello 48, Junction City 8
White Hall 45, Warren 39
Rison 43, Drew Central 41
Boys
McGehee 64, Hamburg 55
Monticello 67, Rison 25
Drew Central 54, Dermott 44
Goldfish Classic
At Lonoke
Girls
Southside Batesville 50, Newport 37
England 59, Riverview 46
Quitman 57, Melbourne 46
Lonoke 56, DeWitt 31
Boys
DeWitt 63, Newport 47
Quitman 49, Pocahontas 40
Riverview 71, Wynne 59
Southside Batesville 47, Lonoke 44
Hoops for Hunger
At Russellville
Girls
Pottsville 51, Charleston 42
Springdale Har-Ber 62, Van Buren 52
Boys
Lamar 74, Stuttgart 44
Mills 56, Little Rock Southwest 43
Russellville 59, Pottsville 38
Kameron Hale Invitational
At Pearcy, Lake Hamilton
Friday
Girls
Springdale 53, Pulaski Academy 33
Lake Hamilton 58, Magnolia 47
Boys
Little Rock Catholic 56, Forrest City 54
Lake Hamilton 55, Magnolia 52
Larry Ray Memorial Tournament
At Jessieville
Girls
Danville 43, Mount Ida 41
Perryville 66, Jessieville 44
Boys
Hector 55, Danville 41
Cutter-Morning Star 49, Jessieville 37
Lendel Thomas Classic
At Harrison
Girls
Marshall 80, Earle 35
Harrison 43, Highland 30
Little Rock Christian Holiday Classic
At Little Rock Christian
Bryant 52, Little Rock Parkview 34
Rogers 53, Lafayette, Miss. 39
Nashville 63, Little Rock Christian 33
Mount Vernon-Enola Classic
At Mount Vernon
Girls
Mount Vernon-Enola 70, Concord 42
Northeast Arkansas Tournament
At Jonesboro
Girls
Izard County 60, Marked Tree 50
Jonesboro Westside 70, Batesville 66
Riverside 70, Marmaduke 47
Greene Co. Tech 58, Pocahontas 32
Boys
Marked Tree 54, Riverside 42
Rivercrest 54, Tuckerman 51
Buffalo Island Central 72, Bay 64
Brookland 63, Valley View 53
Ouachita Holiday Hoops
At Ouachita
Girls
Spring Hill 62, Hope 42
Centerpoint 47, Ouachita 24
Boys
Benton Harmony Grove 61, Woodlawn 31
Ouachita 51, Centerpoint 42
Sheridan Classic
At Sheridan
Girls
Morrilton 49, Alma 16
Sheridan 57, Valley View 40
Boys
Alma 57, Watson Chapel 44
Jacksonville 59, Sheridan 50
Sylvan Hills 66, Bauxite 54
Ultimate Auto Group Tournament
At Mountain Home
Girls
Mammoth Spring 69, Flippin 32
Salem 55, Paragould 30
Cabot 58, Dumas 29
Farmington 56, Mountain Home 49
Boys
Greene Co. Tech 62, Flippin 48
Dumas 60, Paragould 43
Farmington 75, Mountain Home 65
Wildcat Classic
At Episcopal Collegiate
Girls
Joe T. Robinson 62, eStem 39
Mount St. Mary 36, Episcopal Collegiate 31
Watson Chapel 68, Mills 44
Hot Springs 70, Guy-Perkins 53
Boys
LISA West 76, Guy-Perkins 42
Episcopal Collegiate 44, Crossett 39
Maumelle Charter 55, Mayflower 48
Pea Ridge 53, eStem 48