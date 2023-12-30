Scores

Today at 2:01 a.m.

by Erick Taylor

High school basketball

Friday's scores

Girls

Cedar Hill, Texas 55, North Little 48

Conway 63, Southlake Carroll, Texas 52

Des Arc 43, Cross County 35

Forrest City 65, East Poinsett County 37

Fort Smith Northside 50, El Dorado Springs, Mo. 31

Harrisburg 50, Carlisle 40

Parkers Chapel 60, Hermitage 14

Smackover 40, Haynesville, La. 10

Vilonia 46, Marion 45

Vilonia 51, Sachse, Texas 49

Boys

Bentonville 65, Yorba Linda, Calif. 45

Bentonville West 61, Conway 51

Camden Fairview 71, El Dorado 67

England 60, Clarendon 24

Fayetteville 62, Kirksville, Ill. 50

Hampton 74, Hermitage 51

Hope 77, Pleasant Grove, Texas 58

Nevada 62, Fordyce 52

Vilonia 50, Memphis East 47

Ronnie Brogdon Invitational

At Highland

Maverick Division

Mammoth Spring 69, Charleston 45

Sloan-Hendrix 62, Lincoln 60

Izard County 59, Melbourne 51

Osceola 87, Cedar Ridge 82, OT

Outlaw Division

Nettleton 75, Middle Tenn. Christian 44

West Memphis 55, The New School 48

Cabot 62, Thayer, Mo. 47

Jonesboro 47, Springdale 44

Badger Classic

At Beebe

Girls

Harding Academy 68, Wynne 46

Brookland 66, White Co. Central 25

Boys

Searcy 74, White Co. Central 43

Hot Springs Lakeside 69, Harding Academy 51

Cougar Classic

At Lafayette County

Girls

Bradley 48, Camden Harmony Grove 14

Dierks 56, Lafayette County 33

Boys

Emerson 72, Camden Harmony Grove 67

Commercial Bank Holiday Tournament

At Drew Central

Girls

Monticello 48, Junction City 8

White Hall 45, Warren 39

Rison 43, Drew Central 41

Boys

McGehee 64, Hamburg 55

Monticello 67, Rison 25

Drew Central 54, Dermott 44

Goldfish Classic

At Lonoke

Girls

Southside Batesville 50, Newport 37

England 59, Riverview 46

Quitman 57, Melbourne 46

Lonoke 56, DeWitt 31

Boys

DeWitt 63, Newport 47

Quitman 49, Pocahontas 40

Riverview 71, Wynne 59

Southside Batesville 47, Lonoke 44

Hoops for Hunger

At Russellville

Girls

Pottsville 51, Charleston 42

Springdale Har-Ber 62, Van Buren 52

Boys

Lamar 74, Stuttgart 44

Mills 56, Little Rock Southwest 43

Russellville 59, Pottsville 38

Kameron Hale Invitational

At Pearcy, Lake Hamilton

Friday

Girls

Springdale 53, Pulaski Academy 33

Lake Hamilton 58, Magnolia 47

Boys

Little Rock Catholic 56, Forrest City 54

Lake Hamilton 55, Magnolia 52

Larry Ray Memorial Tournament

At Jessieville

Girls

Danville 43, Mount Ida 41

Perryville 66, Jessieville 44

Boys

Hector 55, Danville 41

Cutter-Morning Star 49, Jessieville 37

Lendel Thomas Classic

At Harrison

Girls

Marshall 80, Earle 35

Harrison 43, Highland 30

Little Rock Christian Holiday Classic

At Little Rock Christian

Bryant 52, Little Rock Parkview 34

Rogers 53, Lafayette, Miss. 39

Nashville 63, Little Rock Christian 33

Mount Vernon-Enola Classic

At Mount Vernon

Girls

Mount Vernon-Enola 70, Concord 42

Northeast Arkansas Tournament

At Jonesboro

Girls

Izard County 60, Marked Tree 50

Jonesboro Westside 70, Batesville 66

Riverside 70, Marmaduke 47

Greene Co. Tech 58, Pocahontas 32

Boys

Marked Tree 54, Riverside 42

Rivercrest 54, Tuckerman 51

Buffalo Island Central 72, Bay 64

Brookland 63, Valley View 53

Ouachita Holiday Hoops

At Ouachita

Girls

Spring Hill 62, Hope 42

Centerpoint 47, Ouachita 24

Boys

Benton Harmony Grove 61, Woodlawn 31

Ouachita 51, Centerpoint 42

Sheridan Classic

At Sheridan

Girls

Morrilton 49, Alma 16

Sheridan 57, Valley View 40

Boys

Alma 57, Watson Chapel 44

Jacksonville 59, Sheridan 50

Sylvan Hills 66, Bauxite 54

Ultimate Auto Group Tournament

At Mountain Home

Girls

Mammoth Spring 69, Flippin 32

Salem 55, Paragould 30

Cabot 58, Dumas 29

Farmington 56, Mountain Home 49

Boys

Greene Co. Tech 62, Flippin 48

Dumas 60, Paragould 43

Farmington 75, Mountain Home 65

Wildcat Classic

At Episcopal Collegiate

Girls

Joe T. Robinson 62, eStem 39

Mount St. Mary 36, Episcopal Collegiate 31

Watson Chapel 68, Mills 44

Hot Springs 70, Guy-Perkins 53

Boys

LISA West 76, Guy-Perkins 42

Episcopal Collegiate 44, Crossett 39

Maumelle Charter 55, Mayflower 48

Pea Ridge 53, eStem 48