Scrapperettes roll over the Warriors

While setting the field for the inaugural Little Rock Christian Holiday Classic, Lady Warriors Coach Ronald Rogers knew what he was bringing in by including the Nashville Scrapperettes.

He saw first hand in the finals on Friday afternoon on the Warriors home floor as Nashville rolled to a 66-36 victory.

"They are a championship caliber team,'' Rogers said. "Those are the kind of teams you want to play. We are trying to get that mindset. They play so hard and just every play is like their last play.

"That is where we have got to get mentally. We have got to understand the importance of loose balls, rebounds, even when you get tired you have got to push through it. I mean they were tired but they just kept coming and pushing at you, at you, at you.

"That is their championship mentality and bringing Nashville here, I know we came up very short, but kids need to see that. We need to play against that."

Nashville scored the first five and rolled to an 11-3 lead a little past the halfway point of the first quarter. The quarter ended 14-8 with LRCA shooting just 3 of 11 and committing four turnovers.

"We were down just six and had not played well but I was thinking all right, here we go,'' Rogers said.

Nashville opened the second quarter on a 7-0 run and it was 26-11 with 3:36 left in the half. At the break it was 33-15.

"I felt like we played pretty hard,'' Nashville Coach Paul Dean said. "Our effort was good. I felt like we played hard and the girls knew they had to if they were going to win today.

"We play so hard on defense and they don't give up and it's kinda like someone leaning on you. It's OK at first and as time goes on they seem heavier. The girls take pride in how hard they play and how it affects the game."

Nashville, which defeated LRCA 72-50 last month, led 61-30 after three quarters.

The tournament's most valuable player Shalyn Lyle led the Scrapperettes with 17 points while Lyris Bennett had 18. Caroline Dean scored 12 and Jessie Lyle added 11.

Whitley Rogers led Christian with 24 points.

ROGERS 53, OXFORD (MISS.) LAFAYETTE 39

The Mounties let the visitors from Mississippi hang around, leading 9-5 in the first quarter and 21-18 at the half, but put it away with a big second half in the third-place contest. Rogers outscored Lafayette 17-11 in the third quarter.

Cate Jackson led the way with 22 points. Kiara Owens added 9 while Brooklyn Owens and Avery Ingling each had 6 each.

Madison Smith led Oxford with 17 points and Tashike Carothen had 7.

BRYANT 52, LR PARKVIEW 44

Austyn Oholendt led the Hornets with 13 and Brooklyn Kuchinski had 12.

Kirsten Johnson led Parkview with 14 points.