‘They can beat anybody’

FAYETTEVILLE -- The North Carolina-Wilmington Seahawks hope to end the December portion of their schedule the same way they started it.

With a road victory against a marquee SEC team.

The Seahawks (9-2) play the University of Arkansas (8-4) at 4 p.m. today at Walton Arena to close a month that began with their 80-73 victory over No. 8 Kentucky on Dec. 2 at Rupp Arena.

"It's a team that is very, very dangerous," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said. "It's a team that is very well coached. It's a team that understands their roles.

"It's a team that has two stars surrounded by really good perimeter players, and it's a very, very old team."

Trazarien White, a 6-7 junior, plays off the bench, but he's the Seahawks' leading scorer at 19.3 points per game. He had a career-high 27 points and 10 rebounds against Kentucky and on the season is shooting 57% (73 of 128), including 9 of 20 on three-pointers, and has hit 57 of 82 free throws.

UNCW guard Shykeim Phillips, a 6-2 fifth-year senior, is averaging 14.2 points and is 11 shy of 1,000 for his career. He has team highs of 36 assists and 20 steals.

"Phillips is really, really steady, heady, excellent mid-range shooter," Musselman said. "Good dribble-driver. Really good player inside of 17 feet."

Two other fifth-year seniors are 6-7 Maleeck Hardin-Hayes and 6-2 KJ Jenkins, who are averaging 11.8 and 10 points, respectively. Jenkins has hit 26 of 65 three-pointers and Hardin-Hayes 21 of 57. Nick Farrar, a 6-7 senior, has hit 10 of 19 three-pointers.

"We have to come ready to play," Musselman said. "I know as a coaching staff we have as much respect for Wilmington as any team we'll play all season long.

"Because they've got a star player, they've got a secondary star, they've got great surrounding pieces."

UNCW led at Kentucky for 34:30 and was ahead by as many as 14 points.

The Wildcats rallied from a 41-33 halftime deficit to take a 55-49 lead with 12:51 remaining, but the Seahawks responded with a 31-16 run -- including 18 points from White.

"They deserved to win the game. They did," Kentucky Coach John Calipari said. "I would have liked to have tried to steal the game from them, but they deserved to win it. They played well.

"That's a good team. I've got to give it to them."

It was UNCW's first road victory against a ranked opponent.

"This is a big-time win for us and a confidence booster," White said.

Seahawks Coach Takayo Siddle, who has a 67-31 record in his fourth season, played for the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs when they won at Kentucky 84-68 on Nov. 20, 2007.

"It was so long ago, but my message was 'believe,' " Siddle said when asked if he talked to his players about Gardner-Webb winning in Rupp Arena 16 years earlier. "I think they understood the message I was trying to get across to them.

"We came in here believing that we could win the game. We know how talented we are as a ball club and our guys did a tremendous job executing."

Arkansas senior guard Khalif Battle said the Seahawks have the Razorbacks' full attention.

"We know they're a really good team, and we're excited for the challenge," Battle said. "We're not going to take them lightly. We respect them.

"I think they can beat anybody, just like we can."

Junior guard Tramon Mark said the Razorbacks have had a good approach in practice this week since returning from a short Christmas break.

"I think we're going to approach the game just like we've been practicing," Mark said. "We know we're playing a really good team, so we've got to come out and play hard right from the jump.

"We don't need to play around at all, because they've already got a victory at Kentucky. We need to play our best and not let that happen to us."

UNCW was picked to finish second in the Colonial Athletic Association in a preseason coaches' poll behind defending champion College of Charleston.

The Seahawks are 5-1 in road games and won 78-69 at Marshall on Dec. 21 before taking a Christmas break. White scored 27 points and Phillips added 16.

"All you've got to do is look at Wilmington's record and that lets you know how good they are," Musselman said. "We try to schedule teams that are really good. That's the object of what we do.

"We don't sit in the office in nonconference and say, 'Hey, how many wins can we get? Let's just schedule wins.'

"You schedule people you think can challenge you. You schedule people that you think are going to have good [seasons].

"Them beating Kentucky, it's not good for the SEC, but it's good for our strength of schedule if they beat a Power 5 team. That's good for us that Wilmington has had success."