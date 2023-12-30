Three people arrested on various charges in Benton County

ARRESTS

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Josica Brown, 41, of 8747 Par Lane in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family/household member and battery. Brown was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Farmington

Colton Davis, 31, of 14539 Kelly Mountain Road in Prairie Grove was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, first-degree false imprisonment and terroristic threatening. Davis was being held at the Washington County Detention Center Friday with no bond set.

Rogers

Janelle Gayler, 35, of 1710 S. 11th Place in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family/household member and battery. Gayler was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.