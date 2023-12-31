2023 In Review: April Wallace looks back at Leibovitz, Rivera, ‘Ozark Home’

Editor's Note: April Wallace spent most of the year on the other side of Features, profiling the movers and shakers of Northwest Arkansas and the organizations that make our communities better. But she did have three arts stories she considered the biggest of her year.

1. 'Annie Leibovitz at Work'

"Annie Leibovitz At Work" is the artist's first major museum exhibition in a decade. It opened to the public Sept. 16 at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville and will continue through Jan. 29, then go on to museum stops in Charlotte, N.C.; Sacramento, Calif.; Nashville, Tenn.; and Wichita, Kan. In addition to her iconic and daring pictures for magazines like Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, and Vogue, the show includes a set of new works made just for Crystal Bridges -- Leibovitz's first museum commission, the museum website states.

Leibovitz initially arrived in Northwest Arkansas to take Alice Walton's portrait. At some point during the visit, Walton broached the idea of her having an exhibit at Crystal Bridges. The museum had none of Leibovitz' work in its collection, and they would leave the prompt open to whatever she wanted to photograph.

Leibovitz told Walton: "I would love it if you would let me do some more work," she recalled, telling her "there are people I'd like to photograph that I don't always get the chance to."

"The strength of my work is seeing the pictures together, like brothers and sisters," she added to Crystal Bridges. "That's what makes it interesting. It's full of history."

2. 'Diego Rivera's America'

"Diego Rivera was the most significant artist of the 20th century; he was prolific," said Amanda Horn, senior public relations director for Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. The Rivera exhibition at Crystal Bridges from March through July 2023 was the first "focused solely on his work in more than two decades."

It was the second and final stop for "Diego Rivera's America," which was co-organized by Crystal Bridges and the San Francisco Museum of American Art, and featured more than 130 of Rivera's works including drawings, easel paintings, frescoes, book illustrations and even representations of his murals depicting scenes of everyday life and labor.

The works, from both private collections and museums, came to Bentonville by way of Mexico, Argentina, England and all across the United States.

The exhibition also included three works by Rivera's wife, Frida Kahlo, one of them a self portrait of her standing next to Rivera.

3. 'Ozark Home'

What does home look like for you? Are there objects that may not be worth much money but are highly valued all the same? What parts of history influenced you that others may not know about?

Those were some of the things on Samantha Sigmon's mind as she began to piece together "Ozark Home, Beyond the Frame," an exhibit of contemporary art and items from family life in the area. Sigmon organized the show with other Northwest Arkansas natives, Cory Perry, Deena R. Owens and Dana Holroyd. It was divided into two sections, one shown at The Medium in Springdale in the spring and the other just ending at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale.

While growing up in Fayetteville, Sigmon's idea of art and valued objects was filtered through a different kind of lens than she has now.

"I grew up before there was a Crystal Bridges; I didn't go to a lot of museums," Sigmon said. "For me, my dad was a brick mason, and we had these things from my grandparents, these photos that we passed down, and that was where the value was."

Sigmon attended school for art and art organizing and has enjoyed a career in the arts.

"This is me trying to grapple with growing up here and caring a lot about art and art organizing and putting those things together," she says. "The craft part with the contemporary art of the time."

