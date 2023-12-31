2023 in Review: Film Fest grows, coaster renewed, park planned

Every year, we look back at Arts events that we think will leave an impact on Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley not just now but in the future. This is my third installment: Entertainment.

1. Fort Smith International Film Festival

It was Christmas in July for the makers of 148 movies from all over the world. They were the diverse selection for the third year of the Fort Smith International Film Festival, which took place Aug. 25-26.

"We had a record number -- 452 films -- submitted to our third annual festival," said a delighted Brandon Chase Goldsmith, the festival's founder, making for 48 hours of movies, including entries from Ukraine, Italy, Canada, China, Chile, Poland and Australia.

And that wasn't even the big news. Three weeks before the festival, Goldsmith also announced that a partnership with Porter + Craig Film and Media Distribution of Beverly Hills would mean a distribution deal for the top five films at the 2023 festival.

But there was bigger news yet to come. In December, Brandon Chase Goldsmith announced that the new name for the Aug. 23-24, 2024, event will reflect that expansion -- Fort Smith International Film Festival and MidAmerica Film Market.

"This will not only be a game changer for Arkansas' film industry but our entire region," he says.

2. Fire In The Hole at Silver Dollar City

Silver Dollar City in Branson, Mo., announced in March 2023 that its iconic indoor roller coaster, Fire in the Hole, would be celebrating its 51st and final year.

Spokesman Dalton Fischer promised an announcement in August to tell fans know what would replace Fire in the Hole. On Aug. 14, the revelation came -- a new $30 million Fire in the Hole!

Opening in the spring of 2024, the new Fire in the Hole will have myriad new bells and whistles -- three drops, a splash land, updated special effects, a custom soundtrack and new lighting effects -- along with a new, expanded setting, the Fire District, where Station No. 3 and other family-focused attractions are already located as Fireman's Landing.

3. Theme Park Announced in Oklahoma

"American Heartland will be a place families can come together to create lasting memories, experience joy, laughter, imagination and wonder," Gene Bicknell, founder and chief creative officer, said July 19. "There is so much to celebrate about our country: its landscapes, its cultures and most importantly, its people. No matter where you're from, you'll feel right at home at American Heartland."

Announced July 19, American Heartland will be a theme park and resort that marks a $2 billion investment in northeast Oklahoma, just west of Grand Lake on Route 66. According to a news release, American Heartland will be a 1,000-acre development with a 125-acre theme park, and the adjacent 320-acre Three Ponies RV Park and Campground will be the largest campground in the central U.S. with 750 RV spaces and 300 cabins plus amenities.

American Heartland is an affiliate of Mansion Entertainment Group, LLC, the Branson performing arts, animation and studio brand.

The development will be built in phases starting with the RV park in spring 2025 and the theme park in 2026.

Plans were announced in 2023 for American Heartland, a theme park and resort that marks a $2 billion investment in northeast Oklahoma, just west of Grand Lake on Route 66. (Courtesy Images/American Heartland)



Founder Brandon Chase Goldsmith (right) celebrates the success of the 2023 Fort Smith International Film Festival with Tori Buie, festival programming director. In 2024, the festival will be renamed the Fort Smith International Film Festival and MidAmerica Film Market. (Courtesy Photo)



The historic and popular steel roller coaster Fire in the Hole will get a new life next spring at Silver Dollar City in Branson, Mo. (Courtesy Images/SDC)

