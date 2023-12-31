Aces on Bridge

DEAR MR. WOLFF: Would you recommend using Stayman without a major on invitational balanced hands ?

-- As Sam Intended,

Newport News, Va.

DEAR READER: I prefer my Stayman bids to promise a four-card major (although you may occasionally bid two clubs, intending to pass opener's rebid). One way to show a balanced invitation without a major is to use two spades as either clubs or a balanced invite. Opener bids two no-trump with any minimum and three clubs with any maximum, so the partnership can still escape to three clubs.

DEAR MR. WOLFF: Can I overcall one no-trump without a stopper in the opponents' suit?

-- Off-beat,

Grand Forks, N.D.

DEAR READER: While you ought to have a stopper in your right-hand opponent's natural suit, you can hazard one no-trump with a limited stopper if they open a potentially short suit. Reserve this for hands with no better bid, though. Just because they can be short, it does not mean they are. I'd be more likely to try one no-trump with no stopper in my RHO's suit if I were in sandwich position, where RHO does not have many high-card values.

DEAR MR. WOLFF: We play that introducing a new suit at the three-level as opener in a game-forcing two-over-one sequence shows extra values. In this context, what should my rebid be with ; K-Q-10-9-8-5, k 5, l A-K-J-10-6, ' 5 after I open one spade and partner responds two hearts?

-- Good Suits,

Jackson, Miss.

DEAR READER: I would rebid three diamonds to show my second suit with such powerful holdings and great shape. Take away the diamond jack, and I still might try three diamonds with the sound intermediates in my suits, although two spades would also come into consideration.

DEAR MR. WOLFF: I picked up ; Q-10-4-3-2, k J-2, l J-5, ' A-8-4-3 at favorable vulnerability and heard my right-hand opponent open one heart. I overcalled one spade, the next hand bid two diamonds, partner passed, and RHO jumped to three no-trump. Reasoning that the opponents were prepared for a spade lead, I tried a club, which gave declarer a trick with his unsupported club king and resulted in a poor score on the board. Did I do the wrong thing?

-- Sneak Attack,

Springfield, Mass.

DEAR READER: I can understand overcalling one spade here, attempting to locate a fit and compete the part-score. Having bid one spade and not heard partner raise, I'd try a different avenue for fear of giving away a cheap spade trick by leading around to the spade jack. A red suit is far from safe, so although I loathe leading from ace-fourth, I would try a club too.

DEAR MR. WOLFF: Can I take a look at my system notes during a session, or must I wait until the end?

-- Aide Memoire,

Detroit, Mich.

DEAR READER: It depends on the context. If you are in the middle of a round or a set, you are not allowed to peruse the notes, but you can do so if you are in between rounds. If you are unsure about a part of the system and are partway through your set, just ask your partner. Hopefully, they know!

