‘An innate baller’

FAYETTEVILLE -- It took Keyon Menifield three games to join the University of Arkansas basketball team's 30-point club.

Menifield, a 6-1 sophomore point guard who transferred from Washington, had 32 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds in 35 minutes to help the Razorbacks beat North Carolina-Wilmington 106-90 on Saturday at Walton Arena.

It was a career-high scoring game for Menifield. His previous high was 27 against Oregon last season when he played 43 minutes in the Huskies' 72-71 victory in overtime.

"It felt good, getting back to myself from my third game in," Menifield said. "Just play my game, let it come to me.

"If it was scoring or getting my teammates involved, I just did what I had to do to get the win."

Menifield, who is from Flint, Mich., became the 53rd Arkansas player to score at least 30 points in 139 games over 84 seasons, going back to Johnny Adams' 31 against Central Missouri on Dec. 30, 1939.

It was the second game a Razorback has scored 30 or more points this season along with junior guard Tramon Mark's 34 in an 87-72 loss to North Carolina in the Battle 4 Atlantis in The Bahamas.

Menifield hit 8 of 14 shots, including 3 of 7 three-pointers, and 13 of 17 free throws.

"I didn't think he hunted his shots, which you really don't say that about a player that scored 32," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "I thought all of his shots were great, and 17 free throws attempted is a lot."

Menifield has practiced all season, but primarily on the scout team. He missed the first 10 games before Arkansas announced on Dec. 15 he had been declared eligible to play by the NCAA after a waiver filed by the UA on his behalf finally was granted.

The next night in Menifield's Razorback debut, he played 19 minutes off the bench and had 2 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists in Arkansas' 69-66 victory over Lipscomb in North Little Rock.

In Menifield's second game, he had 11 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists in 28 minutes when Arkansas beat Abilene Christian 83-73 on Dec. 21 at Walton Arena. He played the entire second half when he had all of his points and helped the Razorbacks overcome a 37-28 deficit.

"He's good," UNCW Coach Takayo Siddle said when asked about Menifield. "He changes their team in a major way. They're 3-0 with him.

"That kid is really, really good. He's a really good ball guard, a city guard that can just make plays.

"He doesn't need anybody to run anything for him. He can just make plays. He's one of those guys I enjoy watching more than anybody in the country."

Menifield scored Arkansas' last 11 points of the first half to push the Razorbacks to a 48-42 halftime lead.

Arkansas (9-4) led by as many as 19 points in the second half, 84-65, on Mark's three-point play with 6:22 left.

Mark scored 18 points in 24 minutes before fouling out with 4:22 left and hit 5 of 8 shots and 7 of 8 free throws.

Razorbacks senior forward Jalen Graham had a season-high 16 points off the bench, senior guard Davonte Davis had 14 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals and sophomore forward Trevon Brazile had 12 points and 8 rebounds.

Junior guard Trazarien White led the Seahawks (9-3) with a career-high 28 points and senior guard Shykeim Phillips scored 25.

Three of Menifield's assists came on lob passes for dunks -- two by Brazile and one by Graham.

"It just comes natural," Menifield said of his timing on lobs with his new teammates. "Even at my last school I had a lot of alley-oops that I threw.

"I just make the right play -- if it's a bounce pass, alley-oop."

Menifield's first lob assist to Brazile was about a 35-foot pass.

"I feel like every lob I throw to him is good," Menifield said. "He could go get it from anywhere.

"I just knew that coming here, me and him were going to be lob partners."

Musselman said Menifield's timing with his new teammates isn't a surprise.

"I think he's just an innate baller," Musselman said. "You could probably throw him on any team tomorrow and he would figure it out.

"He's got unbelievable court awareness. We need him to practice a little bit harder. We need him to improve in some areas.

"But his teammates really like him. They like playing with him, and you can see that. And we like coaching him. He's got a great spirit about himself."

Davis said before the game that he had a feeling Menifield was in for a big performance.

"I said, 'Feeling like a day that you went crazy against Oregon?' " Davis said. "And so a career high for him.

"I'm happy for him. He works hard, he's been in the gym way more since he's been playing.

"Once he's in the flow, I think he can continue playing the way he's playing."

Menifield said on the Razorback Sports Network postgame radio show he's played his way into game shape.

"That first game when I came in, I was tired," Menifield said. "The next game was a little better and now I feel I can play the whole game."

Menifield made his first start as a Razorback on Saturday.

"Obviously we see the impact that Keyon can have," Musselman said. "We're a different team with his energy out there and his basketball IQ.

"We missed him the games he wasn't part of our team."

Menifield hit the 30-point mark in style when he swished a three-pointer with 1:14 left to give Arkansas a 95-80 lead.

At that moment, Menifield said he didn't realize he had scored 30 points.

"I was just celebrating with my teammates after hitting a three, making sure we win," Menifield said. "I can score, but I feel like I do better when I get my teammates involved and score -- do both at the same time."