Arkansas’ top tackler hits the portal





FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas defense is losing its top tackler after linebacker Jaheim Thomas entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal this week, a team spokesman confirmed on Saturday.

Thomas led the Razorbacks with 90 tackles and he added 6.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 5 quarterback hurries and 2 pass breakups. The transfer from Cincinnati started the first 10 games but came off the bench in the final two contests for defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Travis Williams.

Thomas is the fourth Arkansas linebacker to enter the portal, joining Chris Paul, Jordan Crook and Mani Powell. That quartet accounted for 20 of the 24 starts at linebacker for the Razorbacks. Departing senior Antonio Grier made three starts and freshman Brad Spence made the other.

Paul, the Hogs' second-leading tackler with 74 stops, signed with Ole Miss, while Crook, who accounted for 28 tackles, landed at Arizona State.

Thomas, a 6-4, 240-pounder from Cincinnati, is believed to have two years of eligibility remaining.

Arkansas has had at least 13 known players enter the portal, which closes on Jan. 2.

The Razorbacks added a few players at linebacker during the national signing period, including Georgia transfer Xavian Sorey, a two-game starter for the Bulldogs.

Arkansas also signed high school linebackers Wyatt Simmons of Searcy, Justin Logan of Kennesaw, Ga., and Bradley Shaw of Hoover, Ala. Additionally, signee Juju Pope, a 6-0, 195-pounder from South Panola High in Batesville, Miss., could play the position. He was listed as a defensive back by the Razorbacks on signing day but he was rated the No. 8 linebacker in the country by Rivals and the No. 39 linebacker by On3 Sports.

Coach Sam Pittman said last week the Razorbacks would be targeting at least one more linebacker acquisition through the transfer portal.



