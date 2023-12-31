Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

TMG Construction, 2612 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $1,300,000.

Moser Construction, 5300 S. Shackleford Road, Little Rock, $1,201,522.

CBM Construction, 1 Allied Drive, Little Rock, $400,000.

Ashley Hayes, 701 Broadway St., Little Rock, $175,000.

Coburn Construction, 12400 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $130,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Chris Maris Custom, 5913 N. Country Club Blvd., Little Rock, $1,100,000.

Jeff Fuller, 5400 Stonewall Road, Little Rock, $900,000.

Finney & Associates, 7 Mereville, Little Rock, $600,000.

Chris Dyer Plumbing, 422 Big Rock, Little Rock, $505,000.

Chris Dyer Plumbing, 504 Big Rock, Little Rock, $505,000.

Chris Dyer Plumbing, 111 Slate Rock, Little Rock, $390,500.

Chris Dyer Plumbing, 105 Slate Rock, Little Rock, $390,500.

Chris Dyer Plumbing, 405 Big Rock, Little Rock, $390,500.

Chris Dyer Plumbing, 412 Big Rock, Little Rock, $390,500.

Chris Dyer Plumbing, 500 Big Rock, Little Rock, $390,500.

Chris Dyer Plumbing, 506 Big Rock, Little Rock, $390,500.

Trail Run Properties, 348 N. Ridge Road, Little Rock, $350,000.

Pursell Construction, 819 Beechwood St., Little Rock, $300,000.

Icon Homes, LLC, 112 Mergeron Court, Little Rock, $269,000.

Marvin Itzkowitz, 508 N. Oak St., Little Rock, $225,000.

Sundial Management, 1112 Wild Turkey Court, Little Rock, $90,000.