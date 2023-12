The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

915 S. Park St., Shawn Andrews, 12:04 p.m. Dec. 19, property valued at $6,000.

72204

4501 S. University Ave., Brooks Autoplex Sales, 9:21 a.m. Dec. 19, property value unknown.

72205

2123 Labette Manor Dr., A25, Destiny Hill, 3:44 p.m. Dec. 19, property valued at $500.

North Little Rock

72114

820 W. 22nd St., George Ikard, 3:51 p.m. Dec. 15, property valued at $501.

2122 N. Moss St., James George, 12 p.m. Dec. 16, property valued at $5,010.

1824 Parker St., Phillip Garcia, 7 a.m. Dec. 18, property valued at $613.

509 W. 23rd St., Leonard Fields, 5:12 p.m. Dec. 18, property valued at $500.

805 W. 22nd St., Lisseth Hernandez Ramirez, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19, property valued at $1,875.

2500 N. Willow St., A412, Cherill Key-Click, 11:55 p.m. Dec. 21, property value unknown.

72116

4311 Warden Road, Christopher Craig, 8 p.m. Dec. 16, property valued at $8,500.

5913 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Post Nails and Spa, 7 a.m. Dec. 18, property valued at $710.

5107 Warden Road, S6, Chicken City, 4:03 a.m. Dec. 21, property valued at $3,740.

2905 John F. Kennedy Blvd., AB, Paula Avery, 10 p.m. Dec. 21, property valued at $200.

72117

11100 U.S. 165, Jose's Mexican Cantina & Grill, 11:05 p.m. Dec. 17, property valued at $1,802.

72118

2711 Parkway Dr., U11, Sylvia Woods-Sengers, 11 a.m. Dec. 16, property valued at $4,501.

5318 MacArthur Dr., Amboy Flea Market, 2:03 a.m. Dec. 19, property valued at $7,520.

5909 MacArthur Dr., Family Dollar, 12:20 a.m. Dec. 20, property valued at $1,036.

9 Perin Road, William Blankenship, 10:46 a.m. Dec. 21, property valued at $500.