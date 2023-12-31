Christmas hunt nets year’s last mound of venison

Even though it's always a doe hunt, my annual Christmas shoot with Dr. Bobby McGehee of Little Rock and Jason Shipp of Hensley is one of my favorite events.

The hunt takes place at McGehee's lease near Sheridan. It is a working pine farm typical of the Gulf Coastal Plain, but this property is a cut above the average timber company lease. It contains a lot of large openings planted with a variety of lush green foods that provide important nourishment for deer in the winter.

As most hunters know, deer have plenty of wild forage to eat in the summer. In autumn, deer ignore food plots and corn feeders in favor of acorns. When they clean up the nut crop, they move to the green fields.

The club plants as extravagantly as its budget allows, and the benefits are demonstrable. Deer on this club are plump and healthy, and antler quality is better than average for the area. The club's bucks have the right genetics to grow big antlers, and hunting pressure is light. Nutrition is the third variable in the equation, and racks are gaining mass as the planting program matures.

As always, we gathered Dec. 26 at the McDonald's in Sheridan. This is where I eat my only McDonald's meal of the year, a Quarter Pounder with cheese and fries. Shipp has taken up this tradition as well.

From there, we drove to the club and discussed which stands we would hunt. I was sent to a place called the Mound, a stand I haven't hunted before. Its shooting house is at the corner of a partially sown field. The portion near the stand is fallow. The lower half is green. It's about 300 yards to the far diagonal corner.

McGehee was torn between a stand called the Hawk and another stand in a cutover. He was persuaded to hunt the cutover because nobody has seen a deer on the Hawk all year.

Not knowing where I would hunt beforehand, I brought an arsenal to cover the possibilities. I intended to use a Winchester Model 70 Classic Black Shadow in 7mm Winchester Short Magnum, but I also brought a Browning A-Bolt II Stalker in 25-06 Remington. With its BOSS, that rifle is optimized for 100-grain Barnes TTSX copper bullets. I also brought a Henry Big Boy lever-action rifle in 41 Remington Magnum in case I hunted in tight quarters. For that possibility, I also brought a crossbow.

I haven't shot the 7 WSM in years, and I didn't feel confident with it. I know precisely where the Browning will hit out to 400 yards, so it got the start. I also took the crossbow because McGehee said deer are likely to walk right under that stand. A crossbow kill would earn me the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's Triple Trophy Award.

McGehee, as usual, brought his 7.62 Lazzeroni Warbird. It has power to spare, and you can hear it two counties away.

We hadn't been on the stand long when the Warbird roared.

"Dang!" I thought, wincing. "The Bismarck just sunk the Hood!"

Indeed, McGehee had put down a doe. He was on the Hawk. He said he had walked about 600 yards to the stand in the cutover when he realized he'd left his smartphone in the truck. He returned to get it, but then it was too late to get back to the cutover. He went to the Hawk and got swarmed with does.

My field remained empty for a long time. I looked down at my phone, and when I looked back up, my green field was full of antlerless deer. Through binoculars, I saw that the nearest deer was a button buck. Four others gave me only a rear view. Near the far diagonal corner stood a wary and suspicious doe that jerked her head this way and that while the others ate. That's the one I wanted.

She gave me a slight quartering away presentation, my favorite. The shot was perfect. The doe scrambled to the thicket at the field edge toward a swamp and face planted.

"I knew that was you," McGehee said. "Your gun has a very distinctive sound." He mimicked its two-tone roar and report. I don't know why, but this pleased me immensely.

With our deer strapped to a rack, we enjoyed a warm celebration in the dark. We've done this hunt for six years, and we've never been skunked. I can't think of a better way to end the year than hunting with treasured friends.