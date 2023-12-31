Club news: Legion, Apple Users, Letter Writers, Hill ‘N Dale and more

Legion Post 27

Each year, the American Legion holds a High School Oratorical Contest, and American Legion Post 27 is looking to sponsor high school students interested in participating. This contest offers participants the chance to win a college scholarship.

Winners of the State of Arkansas American Legion oratorical contest can win up to a $2,000 scholarship. The first place winner of the state contest will advance to the national oratorical competition and will be eligible to win up to a $25,000 scholarship.

For more information on the oratorical contest, visit legion.org/oratorical. Deadline is Jan. 5.

The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 27 is offering hand-thrown pottery by a local artist for sale at special prices as a special fundraiser. The public is invited to come see and purchase the items, which are on display at 1195 S. Curtis Ave. in Fayetteville.

The Post holds a Legion Luncheon that is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday. The all-you-can-eat meal includes beans, corn bread, dessert and coffee or tea for $5.

Post 27 2024 wall calendars are available for purchase for $10. You can pick up at the legion or send a check for $12.50 to American Legion, 1195 S. Curtis Ave., Fayetteville 72701, and one will be mailed to you.

The Auxiliary Unit 27 is preparing care packages for members of the 718th Engineer Construction Company serving overseas, and the public is invited to participate by bringing donations to the Post from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Information: (479) 442-5291 or email amlegpost27@gmail.com.

Apple Users

The Bella Vista Apple Computer Users Club will hold its next meeting at 5 p.m. Jan. 4 in the Bella Vista Public Library's Community Room.

The subjects for the monthly meeting agendas include discussions and demonstrations of Apple software and hardware, including tips for using Apple devices such as iPhones, iPads and Mac computers. All levels of experience with Apple devices are welcome to attend.

For more information, call (479) 899-5531.

Letter Writers

Tired of bills and ads in your mailbox? Come to the monthly meeting of Northwest Arkansas Letter Writers and make a New Year's resolution of sending just a few simple letters. Learn how to make letter writing fun and interesting. The group will meet at 4 p.m. Jan. 9.

Contact Pat at patkirby49@gmail.com for the meeting place.

Hill 'N Dale

The Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike the 4-mile Esther's Loop at Coler Mountain Park Preserve in Bentonville on Jan. 9.

All are welcome. Interested hikers may email hillndalehike@gmail.com for details. Club information is available at bvhikingclub.com.

Calico Cut-Ups

A beginner's quilting class is being offered by the Calico Cut-Ups quilt guild and will start on Jan. 9 at 1 p.m. in Sengel Hall of St. Theodore's Church, 1001 Kingsland Road, Bella Vista. A maximum of 15 people may participate this year. The class will meet for eight weeks. This year's project is a 56x70-inch quilt using classic log cabin blocks.

Participants need to provide their own materials. If you want to join in the fun and learn about quilting, contact admin@calicocutups.com.

Christian Women

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will meet for brunch at 9 a.m. Jan. 10 at Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. The inspirational speaker will be Mary Alice Estes from Bella Vista. Her message is titled "Paths of Faith and Trust."

The special feature will be "Moving to a Better You" by Robert Williams.

Breakfast is $10, and reservations and/or cancellations are needed by noon Jan. 5. For reservations call (479) 366-7562, text (479) 381-6516 or email landessmarsha@gmail.com.

The January Prayer Connection for Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will be held at 9 a.m. Jan. 3 at 1 Bray Lane, Bella Vista.

Reservations are not necessary for the Prayer Connection, and all are welcome.

Perfect Harmony

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus will be on a holiday break until Jan. 8. There will not be practice on Jan. 15. Practice will resume again Jan. 22 from 3-4:30 p.m. at Highlands Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. Women of all ages and voice ranges are invited to experience Barbershop singing.

For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Director Karen Frankenfeld at (479) 876-7204 or visit perfectharmonybv.com.

NWA Women's Chorus

The NWA Women's Chorus meets every Monday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. in the music room at First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Drive, Bella Vista. There are no tryouts, and previous experience is not required to join. All women who love to sing are invited.

The chorus performs classical, pop, folk and show tunes for clubs and events and is directed by Dr. Larry Zehring. For more information, contact Katherine Dederich at (479) 619-9668.

Barbershop Chorus

The Greater Ozarks Barbershop Chorus rehearses from 10 am.-noon on Wednesdays at Bella Vista Church of Christ, 989 McNelly Road, Bentonville.

Directed by Neosho, Mo., resident Paul Fuhrmeister, the chorus is seeking men and women of good character who like to sing. They welcome tenors, leads, baritones and basses. No experience is necessary. The chorus presents programs for schools, senior centers, nursing homes, athletic contests and celebrations of all kinds.

For more information, call or text Jim Nugent at (479) 621-3372 or email jimnugent4317@gmail.com.

Send club news to ourtown@nwaonline.com.

Alexus Underwood/Special to The Weekly Vista Beth Anderson and Mayor John Flynn. Anderson makes, among other things, "woebegones" - small figurine people she said "takes your woes away."

