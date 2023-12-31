Dart tosses 3 TDs; Ole Miss rolls

ATLANTA -- Lane Kiffin wants Mississippi's dominant win over Penn State to be seen as just the start of more success to come for his Rebels.

Jaxson Dart passed for 379 yards and three touchdowns, including two to tight end Caden Prieskorn, and ran for a score as No. 11 Ole Miss bullied No. 10 Penn State's proud defense 38-25 in the Peach Bowl on Saturday.

"I really do believe we're just getting started," Kiffin said. "I think that we're doing something. We're on our way to something really special."

Ole Miss (11-2) gained 540 yards against Penn State (10-3), which led the nation with its average of 223 yards allowed. It was the most yards and points allowed by the Nittany Lions this season.

"Too many moving parts, staff and players, to have the type of success that we wanted to have today," said Penn State Coach James Franklin, referring to the combination of players opting out to prepare for the NFL Draft and recent changes to his offensive and defensive coordinators.

The victory gave Kiffin's Rebels their first 11-win season.

Prieskorn had 10 receptions for 136 yards. He added a 2-point conversion catch to his touchdown receptions of 6 and 37 yards.

The dominant performance by Prieskorn was a surprise. Prieskorn had 20 catches, including two for touchdowns, for 313 yards in the regular season.

Dart visited the injury tent following the Rebels' first possession and had his left ankle taped on the sideline. He remained in the game and added a 2-yard scoring run for a 38-17 lead in the fourth quarter. Ole Miss chanted "S-E-C! S-E-C!" as it celebrated the Southeastern Conference's win in the matchup against the Big Ten's Nittany Lions.

Ole Miss defensive tackle Zxavian Harris blocked a 51-yard field goal attempt by Alex Felkins early in the fourth quarter.

Each team used tight ends in prominent roles. Prieskorn's 6-yard touchdown catch gave Ole Miss a 10-3 lead late in the first quarter. Penn State pulled even on Drew Allar's 2-yard scoring pass to tight end Theo Johnson on a fourth-down play early in the second.

Prieskorn's second scoring catch, a 37-yarder, gave Ole Miss a 20-10 lead. The Penn State defense bought in on Dart's fake pitch to Judkins, leaving Prieskorn open on the right sideline.

The Rebels led 20-17 at halftime and then scored the first 18 points after halftime. Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins provided balance to the offense in the second half.

Judkins had 34 carries for 106 yards and added a 14-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter.

Before the bowl game, the Nittany Lions had outscored opponents 115-3 in the third quarter.

Each team had top defensive ends, Cedric Johnson for Ole Miss and Chop Robinson for Penn State, opt out to prepare for the draft. The Nittany Lions also were missing their usual starting cornerbacks, Johnny Dixon and Kalen King.

"When you watch their game plan, they went after some guys that had not played a lot for us this year," Franklin said.

Said Kiffin: "They pay us a lot of money as coaches, so I would think we wouldn't be really good coaches if we didn't realize that and obviously go in and attack where they're missing guys."

Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin and Penn State head coach James Franklin speak midfield after the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game between Penn State and Mississippi, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Atlanta. Mississippi won 38-25. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)



Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) runs against Mississippi during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)



Penn State safety King Mack (9) after the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game between Penn State and Mississippi, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Atlanta. Mississippi won 38-25. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)



Mississippi wide receiver Tre Harris (9) celebrates a first down against Penn State during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)



Penn State defensive end Adisa Isaac (20) celebrates a play against Mississippi during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)



Penn State head coach James Franklin walks on the sidelines during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game against Mississippi, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)



Mississippi linebacker Monty Montgomery (8) celebrates his tackle against Penn State during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)



Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to officials during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

