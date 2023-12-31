Driver faces charge in theft of vehicle

HOT SPRINGS -- A Garland County man was arrested Dec. 22 after police said he was found sleeping in an SUV that was towing a stolen vehicle.

Nicholas David Mann, 39, was taken into custody around 2:30 a.m. and charged with a felony count of theft by receiving over $1,000.

Mann was released the next day on a $2,500 bond and is set to appear Jan. 19 in Garland County District Court.

According to a probable cause affidavit, shortly after 2 a.m. Friday, Hot Springs police officer Nathan Thomas saw a black Jeep sitting on a dolly being pulled by a white GMC Yukon that was parked in the side lot of Walmart, 1601 Albert Pike Road.

Thomas noted a 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee had been reported stolen and that it was reported to be on a dolly pulled by a 2002 GMC Yukon. He said he approached and confirmed the Yukon was the same one used in the theft and then checked the vehicle identification number of the Jeep and confirmed it was the stolen vehicle.

As he approached, Thomas saw a white male, later identified as Mann, asleep in the driver's seat of the Yukon. As other officers arrived to assist, Mann was detained, and the reason for him being detained was explained, police said.

As Thomas was stepping back into his unit, Mann said he had just bought the Jeep and had the bill of sale, police said. Officers said they searched the Yukon and were unable to locate any bill of sale for the Jeep.

Thomas asked Mann how long ago he had bought it and he stated he thought it was two days earlier, police said. When asked who he bought it from, he gave officers the name of a man, but was unable to say where the man lived or provide other information, police said.

After further investigation, Mann was taken into custody in connection with the theft of the Jeep, which was valued at $5,000.