Editor's note: This letter was originally published 10 years ago today.

Why we cannot trust

The public should be able to trust elected officials. I believe one of the most important attributes for any public official is being honest in all cases. Their honesty and truthfulness should be above everything. Every elected official initially holds a position of trust. Once they violate that trust and lie to the people who voted for them, they have proven they can never be trusted again with any action or duty.

Most intelligent people (other than the dedicated party voters) vote for someone based on what they have been told by the candidate they trusted to do what they said they would do. Anyone who lies to the people who trusted them and voted for them has lost all credibility (except with the party voters) and can never be trusted again. I think any person holding an elected position who lies about anything should be removed from office; in addition, those who are planning to run for office who have been proven to have lied about anything should be forbidden to hold office. This holds true from the lowest elected person all the way to the president.

It's no wonder nobody has any trust in the government; try and find one elected person who always tells the truth. When someone lies to Congress, he can get up to five years in prison. Should it be any different or less for an elected official lying to the public?

Let's put some teeth in the judicial system and start prosecuting violators, all of them.

ROBERT L. MAYNARD

Hot Springs Village