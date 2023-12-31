For one pivotal year in her life, Barbra Streisand had an Arkansas mom

Barbra Streisand had a surrogate mother in Arkansas.

It was Bill Clinton's mother.

Streisand and Virginia Clinton were so close that in a photograph taken in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve 1993, Streisand is holding hands with Virginia but not with her own mother Diana, who is also in the picture.

Streisand devoted a chapter of her autobiography, "My Name is Barbra," to Virginia Clinton.

"I was surprised how close we were immediately, how freely and easily we could speak about meaningful things," wrote Streisand.

"Her religion was kindness," wrote Streisand. "After every conversation with her, I felt enriched."

Virginia Clinton taught Streisand something by example: "To love more openly and to tell people that you love them."

So moved was Streisand that she dedicated an album to Virginia Clinton.

Their friendship began at the Arkansas Ball after Bill Clinton was inaugurated president on Jan. 20, 1993.

Streisand -- the famous singer, actor and film director -- had become a Clinton fan the previous year, according to her memoir, which was published Nov. 7.

"I listened to him speak and was blown away," she wrote. "He knew both his history and the current state of the country, which gave him complete command of the issues. Even more unusual, he could take a complicated subject and explain it in such simple terms that anyone could understand. ....

"He had it all ... mind and heart, intellect and soul. He was smart and charismatic ... a country boy who went on to become a Rhodes Scholar and a Yale Law School grad, yet he still retained that down-home common touch."

Streisand met Bill and Hillary Clinton at a fundraiser in California. He told her that his favorite song of hers is "Evergreen." She told him that, if he's elected president, she would sing it at his inauguration.

Streisand saw many similarities between herself and Clinton. Both grew up without fathers. Both had stepfathers who were used-car salesmen. Both met President John F. Kennedy in the same year, 1963.

Streisand sang for Kennedy at the White House Correspondents' Dinner that year. A 16-year-old Clinton met Kennedy in 1963 and shook his hand in the Rose Garden.

On Jan. 19, 1993, Streisand sang "Evergreen" for Clinton at the Presidential Gala. Other performers that night included Aretha Franklin, Michael Jackson, Judy Collins, Chuck Berry and Fleetwood Mac.

After Clinton's inauguration the next day, Streisand attended the Arkansas Ball, where the president borrowed a saxophone from Ben E. King and played "Your Mama Don't Dance" with the band.

During the performance, Streisand was standing next to Virginia Clinton.

"In the midst of the festivities, with all the attention focused on the new president, he still thought about his brother," wrote Streisand. "Bill turned to his mother and said, 'Roger's singing next door at the MTV Ball. You best get over there.' And then he turned to me: 'Barbra, why don't you go with Mother.'

"I looked at her and said, 'Do you mind if I come with you?'" wrote Streisand.

Virginia Clinton took Barbra Streisand by the hand and they walked off together.

A photograph taken of the two of them walking, taken from the back, is one of her most treasured possessions, wrote Streisand.

"It marks the beginning of a remarkable relationship," she wrote. "Virginia was such a warm, loving and supportive woman. It was easy to see where Bill Clinton got those same qualities."

A couple of months later, Streisand got to spend a night in the White House during a health care summit.

She was invited to attend the annual Gridiron Club dinner that night, so she had to get ready.

Virginia Clinton, who was also staying at the White House that night, told Streisand about the White House hairdresser, so they went there to get their hair done.

"We sat under the hairdryers, talking, and then every time we remembered where we were, we would start to giggle," wrote Streisand.

In Chapter 49 of her book, Streisand wrote about her difficult relationship with her own mother, Diana, an aspiring singer who seemed jealous of her daughter's fame.

Later in life, Streisand asked her mother, "How come you never put your arms around me or hugged me?"

Her mother responded, "I didn't know you expected that. If a parent has to cuddle a child and maul all over it all the time, there's something wrong ... the child is sick. I don't believe in too much affection."

The next chapter in Streisand's book is about Virginia Clinton.

"I think I finally had to accept the truth," wrote Streisand. "I would never get what I needed from my mother."

A friend introduced Streisand to a woman who had helped her in a spiritual way. That woman told Streisand she had an angel on her shoulder.

"Little did I know it would turn out to be Bill Clinton's mother, Virginia," wrote Streisand. "From the moment that she took my hand at the inauguration and we walked off together, I felt an instant connection. It was one of those connections without words (almost like love at first sight). Who knows what that chemistry is? But when you first meet certain people, you know right away if you could ever be close to them.

"Somehow our inner selves communicated. Hearts probably can touch without words."

Streisand wrote that she normally doesn't like to be touched by people she doesn't know, but Virginia taking her hand was completely natural.

Then there was that weekend they spent at the White House, getting their hair done, "chatting like girlfriends."

"I once asked her how she managed to raise such an extraordinary child when she was a single mother, in those early years after her first husband's death," wrote Streisand. "How do you account for Bill?"

"There's no accounting for him," Virginia replied. "He's like you. He was born with this great, great ability. But it would not have happened if he hadn't cultivated it. Now he did it, and you've done it."

Streisand made a point of calling Virginia Clinton every week.

"I knew she was ill and I wanted to check up on her," wrote Streisand. "But she was more interested in hearing about me."

Virginia Clinton spoke of God in a familiar, easy way.

"Her faith was part of the bedrock of her life, and we talked about it one day," wrote Streisand. "I said, 'I believe in a universal spirituality that crosses over all religions ... Christian, Jewish, Muslim, whatever ... it doesn't matter because it all comes down to love.'

"As they say in most religions, love thy neighbor as thyself ... Virginia embodied that kind of spirituality in me."

Virginia Clinton had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 1990, but she was always upbeat, wrote Streisand.

When she lost her hair during chemotherapy, all Virginia said to Streisand was, "You oughta see my wig!"

They even put the white streak down the front that so it would look like her real hair.

Streisand would send Virginia CDs of music she thought Virginia would like. But Virginia wanted CDs of Barbra's albums, so she got those, too.

"She would end every conversation with affectionate words like, 'I sure love you, Barbra' or 'Do you know how precious you are?'" wrote Streisand.

"It was so comforting to be wrapped in Virginia's warmth, and she embraced me as if I were part of her family," wrote Streisand. "I'm looking at a note from her right now that begins, 'To my sweet wonderful daughter, my Barbra.' There's even a lipstick print on the envelope where she kissed it! ...

"I was so touched that she thought of me as her daughter," wrote Streisand. "I told her about my complicated relationship with my own mother, and she said, 'Her loss is my gain.'"

Virginia Clinton made it to Las Vegas to hear Streisand perform on New Year's Eve 1993 at the opening of the MGM Grand. It had been many years since Streisand had performed in public, and she didn't really like it.

"I honestly think one of the reasons I finally said yes to this concert was just because I wanted to sing for Virginia," wrote Streisand. "It was such a motivating force ... to sing for her."

On opening night, Streisand could see Virginia Clinton sitting next to her husband Dick Kelley in the audience "and they were both smiling up at me, lifting my spirits and making me feel special and secure."

"I can still see her on opening night in her black-and-gold-sequined jacket, with a leopard pictured on it ... and that bold white streak in her black hair ... and those long eyelashes," wrote Streisand. "She told me, laughing, that every morning the first thing she did was wash her face and put on her eyelashes ... she didn't go anywhere without them."

The following week, on Jan. 5, 1994, Streisand was on the phone with Virginia Clinton discussing whether Virginia would come to Los Angeles to visit her next or if Barbra would go to Hot Springs to see Virginia.

A few hours later, early that next morning, Virginia Clinton died in her sleep.

Roger Clinton, Bill's brother, called Streisand to tell her.

"No! No! It can't be. I had just spoken to her," wrote Streisand. "She was too good to die."

She flew to Arkansas for the funeral.

Streisand wrote that Janice Sjostrand's singing of "Oh Holy Ground" was electrifying, and it became the impetus for a new album of inspirational songs, including one written especially for Virginia, "Leading with Your Heart."

The name of the album was "Higher Ground," because "that's the road I want to walk myself," wrote Streisand.

She dedicated the album to Virginia, "who inspired it and set such a beautiful example, with her tenacity, optimism, and compassion ... and her ability to love so profoundly."

"It was so easy to love Virginia," wrote Streisand. "She was like the mother I've always dreamed of, and I'm so grateful for the time we had together. ...

"It's amazing how people come into your life when you really need them. I can still see her smiling face and hear her laughter."