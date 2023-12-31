For the rest of us who have dreams

Two springs ago, my wife and I drove to Memphis to enjoy its museums and historic sites. The visit riled up uncomfortable memories of April 4, 1968.

That day the news of Martin Luther King's assassination reverberated around my college's campus. People of all generations and backgrounds were in shock. Hopes for a better America seemed undone. I remember wandering the school's pathways in a state of shock. If the sun was out, I didn't experience it. My life was shrouded in darkness. And beyond our safe enclave called a university, much of America exploded in anger, fear, resentment, violence, and grief.

Chapel services and discussions were held. Students and professors tried to make sense of James Earl Ray's senseless, hateful, and destructive act. Could Dr. King's dream ever come true after this catastrophe? Had we really failed to move beyond the mid-19th century? Would we ever achieve equality, brotherhood, and justice?

My Memphis reverie led to thinking of how we arrived in an era when Diversity, Equity, Inclusivity initiatives are so prominent. If we had found our way to a place where, in the words of Dr. King, "I have a dream that one day on the red hills of Georgia the sons of former slaves and the sons of former slave owners will be able to sit down together at the table of brotherhood ... I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character," would we be dealing with what we are today?

As a student and teacher of history, I have mentally retraced some of our national tracks: From Jamestown in 1619 and the decades of the Middle Passage and slavery as business as usual, to the Fugitive Slave Act and the Three Fifths Clause which declared that Blacks were only three-fifths of a white man, to the abolition of slavery in most northern states by 1805, to the Dred Scott decision declaring that the U.S. Constitution did not extend American citizenship to those of Black African ancestry, to the eventual outbreak of the Civil War in 1861, to the ratification of the 13th Amendment, abolishing slavery in 1865, to reconstruction and establishment of Jim Crow during the period from 1877 to the mid 1960s, to Plessy v. Ferguson in 1896 which ruled that "separate but equal" was the law of the land, to the Great Migration from 1910 to 1970, bringing large numbers of Blacks to northern cities as they fled degradation and violence in many parts of the South, to segregation of military personnel by race until President Harry S. Truman's executive order in 1948, to the advent of the principle of affirmative action during the John F. Kennedy administration, to the Voting Rights Act of 1965, prohibiting racial discrimination in voting, to the civil rights movement and the present push for honest racial equality.

It may seem that injustices of the past should be forgotten; they were perpetrated long ago. But in the course of human history and the enduring strength of attitudes good and bad, maybe the past is quite recent. Moses and the Israelites fled Egyptian bondage thousands of years ago, and today antisemitism rages in the world.

Have we achieved what the nation has from its inception articulated about equality?

Unquestionably, great strides have been achieved. We've had a Black president. People of color hold positions of leadership in every field. Women are prominent just about everywhere. And much more.

Yet some of us bridle at the push for further education and the call for a greater awareness of injustices. When is enough enough? The pie is only so big, and who is to determine what anyone's fair share should be?

I'm not convinced that any society can achieve a pure meritocracy based on accomplishment alone. Individuals ought to make an effort to succeed, and should not be inhibited by anything but their will and effort.

A democratic, heterogeneous culture should also strip away any and all artificial impediments based on qualities such as race, ethnicity, gender, and religion. No contest should be rigged, and each of us must be judged on our own merits.

But how can we define the proper balance between self-reliance and collective responsibility? Are not all healthy individuals obligated to strive for excellence and contribute to the success of the whole? And is not a moral society responsible for seeking to ensure the well-being of all its members? Thinking both/and makes better sense than thinking either/or.

To be fair, we also must take pains to assure that some of us are not handicapped from the start. Generational discrimination has ensured that many Americans live with the residue of substandard schooling, inadequate nourishment, and limited opportunities, obstacles that others do not have to overcome.

The issue is not one of race alone. In the 1960s, President Lyndon Baines Johnson launched the War on Poverty. As important as this program was, we have realized insufficient progress in overcoming the deleterious effects of being poor generation after generation in the same families. Blaming the poor for a lack of motivation or laziness while failing to provide all American children with suitable educational opportunities perpetuates inequality.

I have no simple solution for these problems. But on Jan. 15--Martin Luther King Day--I think of all in this great nation who are held back. Recently, I mentioned to friends that we in this most prosperous country in the world should resolve to open doors for all citizens.

Prejudice of many kinds exists. Misunderstanding persists. An unwillingness to allow others to make progress is evident. Far too many of us see life as a zero-sum game: If you win, I lose, and vice versa.

An example from my days working in a New England boarding school springs to mind. In 1975, the City of Boston was mandated by the government to integrate its schools. A dominating City Council member, Louise Day Hicks, did her best to make Birmingham's Bull Connor seem like an integrationist.

Many claimed that Boston was the most racist city in America. The white citizens of South Boston refused to send their children to school and face sitting next to Black children. The irony here is that the schools of South Boston were considered the worst in the city.

The independent boarding school at which I taught (founded in 1793) had a strong commitment to enrolling pupils of different socio-economic backgrounds. Substantial scholarship funds were made available to needy families. And though sacrifices had to be made on various fronts to ensure adequate financial aid, just about all members of the school community were on board.

One of my duties was to run a dormitory of about 35 teenage boys. Among my constituents were four inner-city high-need financial aid students. Two were African American, the other two were Irish American from South Boston who had been identified and recruited by one of our graduates who worked in the Boys' Clubs of Boston. Remember that the Irish had suffered much discrimination in this land, as in "No Irish Need Apply."

Early in the first term of the year, I ran across a serious problem while completing room check. My four city boys were missing. I frantically scoured the dormitory to no avail, but I persisted. Had the boys fled this uninviting environment?

After spinning my wheels, I redoubled my efforts and went back to a room I had found empty earlier in my rounds. There were the four kids in question engaged in lively conversation about nothing important. They were simply enjoying being together. Being working-class poor from the tenements of the inner city, they were different from most of their peers who were affluent and suburban. Race was not the factor. Perhaps social class was.

All four of my "missing" boys thrived at the school, and are college graduates who have become professionals. They have succeeded in separate ways. I offer hearty thanks to Patrick, Brian, Steve, and Walter for reassuring me and for sustaining my personal dream.

We find what we have in common with others, and the color of our skin is not a useful measuring stick. Opening ourselves to others is simple and can lead to understanding. If those four young men could overcome apprehension, anxiety, and feelings of inadequacy and find comfort with those they had been taught to reject, why can't all of us do so?

Arnold Holtberg, who lives in Hot Springs Village, is an educator who has worked in public, independent, and international schools.