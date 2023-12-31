FSLT announces season with Charlie Brown, Peter Pan, Dolly Levi and Hercule Poirot

Fort Smith Little Theatre is quite possibly the oldest continuously operating community theater west of the Mississippi. Founded in 1947, it's celebrating its 77th season in 2024 with a lineup of "amazing plays with very talented actors, musicians and craftsmen," says incoming board president Tina Dale.

"We purposefully keep our ticket prices at a rate that allows people to enjoy a night of theater without breaking their budget," she says, "and we are 100% volunteer run. No one makes any money at the theater. Every person there, from the ones making costumes, to running lights, to being on the stage, is sharing their talent with the community because they love theater, and they want as many people as possible to experience live theater.

"We say it a lot, that it's really a family at the theater, but it's true. The people at FSLT have become more than just theater friends. They are my support network. I would do anything for just about any of them, and I would do just about anything for the theater."

The commitment to choosing a season is "an arduous process," says Micki Voelkel, FSLT production co-chairman.

"We use a well-tested system for show selection," she explains. "Potential directors propose shows they would like to direct for the next season. Our Production Committee volunteers then read the scripts and review those submissions to assemble the season. It helps us pull together a mix of show types and with both experienced and new directors."

Dale says she's excited about the 2024 season as a whole, but she points out three plays in particular.

"I can't wait to see 'Ann,'" she begins. "I remember when she first ran for governor in Texas. My parents had some great debates regarding that election, and I've been a fan of hers since I was a child. I'm also excited to see 'Murder on the Orient Express.' It's one of my favorites! Of course, I'm already deep in planning for 'The Outsider,'" which she is directing. "I think it's going to make our audiences laugh and thoroughly enjoy themselves."

FYI

Fort Smith Little Theatre

2024 Season

"You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" -- This musical adaptation of the "Peanuts" comic strip will be directed by Brandon Bolin with music director George Mann. Feb. 15-25.

"The Lost Boy" -- This fictionalized account of the birth of Peter Pan is described as a beautiful story of unexpected friendship. Directed by Joanne Peterson. April 4-13.

"Light Up the Sky" -- In a hotel suite in the 1940s, a temperamental leading lady, flamboyant director, low brow producer, and others await critics' reviews of their theatrical production. Shockingly, the show is a hit. Directed by Melissa Vitale. May 30-June 8.

"Hello, Dolly!" -- The romantic and comic exploits of Dolly Gallagher-Levi, turn-of-the-century matchmaker and "woman who arranges things," entertains audiences again and again. Directed by Shannon Stoddard with music director George Mann. July 18-28.

"Murder on the Orient Express" -- In this clever, comic mystery adapted by Ken Ludwig, Agatha Christie's most enduring novel takes the stage with a train full of suspects and an alibi for each one. Directed by Duff Taylor. Sept. 12-21.

"The Outsider" -- Gubernatorial candidate Ned Newley is terrified of public speaking. His poll numbers are horrible, and he seems destined to fail. This insightful, witty comedy skewers politics and celebrates democracy. Directed by Tina Dale. Nov. 14-23.

Three types of season packages for 2024 are available for purchase through January -- the Season Flex Pass ($75 per person); the Wednesday Night Same Seat Subscription ($80 per person); and the Opening Night Same Seat Subscription ($100 per person). To purchase a season package, visit fslt.org/season-tickets/ or call 783-2966.

Not included in ticket packages are the off-season additions:

"A Grand Night for Singing" -- A musical revue of Rodgers and Hammerstein's most popular songs performed by five talented vocalists, directed by Barry Law. April 26-28.

"Ann" -- An intimate, no-holds-barred portrayal of Ann Richards, the legendary late governor of Texas, directed by Jim Moody. Oct. 3-5.

"A Hall and Mark Christmas" -- Big city businesswoman (Hall) returns home for her least favorite holiday, Christmas. Her parents' small town toy factory is in trouble and she connects with an old flame (Mark) to learn the true meaning of Christmas. Directed by Grace Andrews. Dec. 12-14.