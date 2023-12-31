FYI Calendar: Ball drop and fireworks tonight in Fort Smith

Dec. 31 (Sunday)

Winter Break Wonders -- Noon Year's Eve, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Zing in the New Year -- With activities exploring music, sound, and geology with a countdown celebration at the end of the event, noon to 4 p.m., The Amazeum in Bentonville. $12. amazeum.org.

New Years for Old People -- Celebrates the ball drop on London time at 6 p.m. with a penny champagne toast for a disco themed party with "one thousand disco balls" and other glitter- and sequin-attired fun from noon to 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at at Crisis Brewing Company in Fayetteville.

All that Glitters -- A NYE party hosted by the legendary Blaze Duvall and the reigning Miss Global World, Fonda LeFemme, 7 p.m., Eureka Live. Tickets are $40 and selling fast. Tickets not claimed by 7:30 p.m. will be resold.

Goblin Ball -- With Eureka Strings, Chucky Waggs and the Company of Raggs and the Gary Lawrence Band, 7 p.m., Pine Mountain Jamboree Theater in Eureka Springs. Attire is ballroom plus goblin or fairy attire. Some costumes available. The Goblin Ball is is BYOB.

NYE Ball Drop & Fireworks -- With food trucks, bounce houses, a DJ, and more, 8 p.m., Pendergraft Park in Fort Smith. Free. godowntownfs.org.

Sip 'n Paint -- A Sip 'n Paint New Year's Eve party, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. with MY-T-BY-DESIGN at Six Twelve Coffeehouse and Bar in Fayetteville. No prior painting experience is required. Tickets are $25 at Eventbrite.com.

Brew Year's Eve -- A casual NYE party starting at 8 p.m., with a champagne toast and a 10,000 balloon drop at midnight happen at Fort Smith Brewing Company in Fort Smith.

New Years Eve @ The Record -- A casino night with live music from Boom! Kinetic, food and more. Tickets are sold out for the party starting at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at The Record in Bentonville.

Now That's What I Call a New Year's Party -- With live music from Lost Wax (Kansas City) and DJ Zero Cool, a midnight champagne toast, confetti and balloon drop, 8 p.m., JJ's Live in Fayetteville.

Rock the Bells -- Celebrating the final night of the 50 year anniversary of hip-hop with strictly old school hip-hop, house and electro breaks and beats with DJs, dance battles, cyphers and best dressed contest, 9 p.m., Bentonville Taproom. Tickets are $15 at Eventbrite.com.

__

Jan. 1 (Monday)

Winter Break Wonders -- Icicle twirlers, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; winter wind chimes, 1-4 p.m.; magic show with George Reader, 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com