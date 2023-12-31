FYI Calendar: One artwork by Beeple continues at Crystal Bridges

Dec. 31 (Sunday)

Winter Break Wonders -- Noon Year's Eve, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Zing in the New Year -- With activities exploring music, sound, and geology with a countdown celebration at the end of the event, noon to 4 p.m., The Amazeum in Bentonville. $12. amazeum.org.

NYE Ball Drop & Fireworks -- With food trucks, bounce houses, a DJ, and more, 8 p.m., Pendergraft Park in Fort Smith. Free. godowntownfs.org.

__

Jan. 1 (Monday)

Winter Break Wonders -- Icicle twirlers, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; winter wind chimes, 1-4 p.m.; magic show with George Reader, 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Jan. 2 (Tuesday)

Smart Starts -- Skills your child needs for kindergarten, 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Stitch Together -- Share your needlework, 1-2:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Mindfulness Meditation -- 5:30-6:45 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Jan. 3 (Wednesday)

Under the Covers Book Club -- 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Duct Tape Wallets -- 3:30 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. For grades 8-12. springdalelibrary.org.

True Tales -- A nonfiction picture book story time, 4 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Sci-Fi Book Club -- 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Young at Heart Book Club -- "Divided We Fall" by Trent Reedy, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews -- "The House in the Cerulean Sea" by T.J. Klune, 6 p.m. Flyaway Brewing in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Jan. 4 (Thursday)

Babies & Bubbles -- For babies to age 2, 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Motion Is Lotion -- 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Chapter Chicks -- 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Scribblers & Scribes -- 2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

D&D For Teens -- 4:30-6:30 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. For 7th-12th graders. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Cocktail Tour -- Buns of Steel, 5:30 & 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Social Sewing Circle -- 5:30-7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Learn To Two-Step -- With Jumpsuit Jamey, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Teen Movie Night -- "Raiders of the Lost Ark," 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. For ages 13-18. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Romance Book Club -- "Red, White and Royal Blue" by Casey McQuiston, 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Tween Crafting Night -- 6-8 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. For ages 10-12. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

__

Jan. 5 (Friday)

Social Dance -- January Bachata Beats, 7 p.m.-1 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Jan. 6 (Saturday)

Digitizing Your Family Photos -- With the Shiloh Museum, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Ruff Ruff Read -- Read with Yukon the dog, 10-11 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Sew Simple -- Toiletry travel roll, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

RPM Spinners -- 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Craft Around the World -- Puerto Rico, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

New Year Intention Setting Ceremony -- And crystal bowl sound bath, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., The Sage Elephant in Rogers. $15. Tickets at Eventbrite.

Beginning Quilting -- Churn dasher, 1-3 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Studio Demo -- Ceramics with Allyssa DeZaldivar, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

FamJam Saturday -- With 123 Andres, 2 p.m., Jones Center in Springdale. $10. thejonescenter.net/famjam.

Creative Constructors -- Free play with Legos, 2-3 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

__

On Show

"Still, Life! Mourning, Meaning, Mending" -- From depictions of wilting bouquets and of flowers in arrangements or in the wild, the floral imagery on view reflects and refracts our heightened awareness of vulnerability, through Dec. 31, 21c Museum Hotel in Bentonville. Free. 21cmuseumhotels.com.

"Listening Forest" -- From bridges of light carrying a stranger's heartbeat to a multisensory wave of offered voices, in Rafael Lozano-Hemmer's "Listening Forest" lets you help create fantastical experiences in the dark, through Dec. 31, Crystal Bridges Museum. $15-$30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Seeing One Another" -- "New Views on the Alfred Stieglitz Collection," through Jan. 1, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"A Rogers Christmas" -- Christmas as it might have been in Rogers at the turn of the 20th century, through Jan. 6, Hawkins House at the Rogers Historical Museum. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

"Working America" -- A look at American immigrants and first-generation Americans at work in the small, skilled trades as icons of the American experience through the photos of Sam Comen, through Jan. 7, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

"Toys Well Played" -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through Jan. 13, Rogers Historical Museum, 313 S. Second St. in Rogers. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org or 621-1154.

Martin Peerson -- Landscapes, still lifes and portraits, through Jan. 14, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

"Susan Morrison: River Journeys" -- A collection of prints, based on Morrison's artwork of four scenic rivers in Arkansas (the Buffalo, the King, the Illinois, and the Mulberry), interwoven with her poetry, through Jan. 14, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

"Celebrating the Gift of Community" -- Vignettes of cultural holiday traditions representing both INTERFORM programs and the community members that participate in them, through Jan. 15, Famous Hardware, 113 W. Emma Ave. in downtown Springdale. Free. Email rochelle@interform.art.

"Annie Leibovitz at Work" -- Iconic and new work by the photographer of the famous, through Jan. 29, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"The Way of Beauty: Diné Woven Stories" -- Featuring 26 Navajo rugs from the private collection of Dr. Howard Cockrill, including works by Hosteen Klah, Anita Tsosie and Ruby Manuelito, through Jan. 31, at the new activity center at the Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Exhibit hours are 2-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; museum hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission is free. monah.org.

"HUMAN ONE" -- A unique kinetic sculpture by digital artist Mike Winkelmann, better known as Beeple, through Jan. 31, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Virmarie DePoyster: Beyond Labels" -- These pastel portraits aim to illustrate the meaningful selectivity we use in deciding which of our layers we peel back to show the world and which we keep concealed, through Feb. 11, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

"Architecture at Home" -- Five prototypes for homes intended to spark a dialogue about contemporary housing, through March 6, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Takaezu & Tawney: An Artist is a Poet" -- 12 new acquisitions to the Crystal Bridges collection that tell the story of a remarkable friendship between the two artists, through March 25, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Trace Me Back" -- An experiential installation by Marie Bannerot McInerney, through April 22, Contemporary Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com