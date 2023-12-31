Here’s what others are reading

Following up on book recommendations that appeared in this space on Dec. 17, here are more ideas from friends whose opinions on what to read are worth sharing:

Brooke Greenberg: I've been reading through a stash of National Lampoons from the late 1970s. The mock TV listings are the best. The name Jill St. John recurs and I thought it was made up until Henry Kissinger died.

I'm also in the middle of Robert Caro's "Power Broker: Robert Moses and the Fall of New York." It's a biography of the guy who built the state parks on Long Island and all of the expressways in and out of Manhattan and through the outer boroughs, displacing tens of thousands of people and destroying neighborhoods in the process. He would have paved over Manhattan entirely if Jane Jacobs and neighborhood leaders had not resisted him.

Nancy Jeffery: It was my turn to host my book club in October; the genre was Arkansas authors. Spanning books published over four-plus decades, my search offered choices from Donald Harington to Charles Portis, Eli Cranor to Monica Potts.

Most folks know Portis is the author of "True Grit," but his "The Dog of the South" (1979) has long been overlooked and is one of my favorites. The laugh-out-loud phrases interspersed with the I-think-I-know-that-guy moments might make Ray Midge's search for his wife Norma (who ran off with her boyfriend Guy Dupree, Ray's credit card, and Ray's Ford Torino) the best road trip book ever written. Ray follows them all the way to Mexico and points beyond while meeting up with memorable outlaws, hooligans, preachers, dishonest car dealers, doctors, reprobates and other idiosyncratic characters.

The quick and believable dialogues are hilarious, and if you know Arkansans, you will see them here. Maybe even your crazy Uncle Bob. I'm still hoping the Coen Brothers will pick this one up.

Quote to entice: "A lot of people leave Arkansas, and most of them come back sooner or later. They can't quite achieve escape velocity." (A portend of a much later book.)

Award-winning author Eli Cranor is new to our bookshelves. His first, "Don't Know Tough," published in 2022, is a gritty, scary page-turner with a cast of characters that once again you might recognize: the young coach of a small-town football team where winning is the only thing that matters, the aging assistant coach, the self-important sheriff, and the troubled star football player who comes from a sad place but has a good heart, if only folks can scratch the angry/survivor surface deep enough to see it.

Cranor switches between educated prose to familiar slang as easily as if we're hearing actors play parts. And he belts his readers between the eyes when they are least expecting it. It's easy to see why he has won national kudos so quickly. Just doing the research for this review, I got sucked into reading the last chapters all over again.

Quote to entice: "Put your seatbelt on, Lorna. We still have a long way to go."

Donald Harington's 1991 novel "The Choiring of the Trees" sat on my bookshelf for years before I pulled it down a few months ago. Why did I wait so long? Based on a true (though much-used) story of a young girl raped and the wrong man convicted, Harington's narrative is never tired. And the plot is really almost secondary to the development of the main characters, Nail Chism and Viridis Monday, and all the many fleshed-out lesser players who inhabit this tale set in the Ozarks in 1914.

The heroine is a young artist for the Arkansas Gazette sent to draw charcoal renderings of men about to be electrocuted for their crimes. This is where she encounters Nail, and the story barrels out of the execution chamber when the governor calls with a last-minute stay. Readers will stay up way past a reasonable bedtime turning just one more page to see if she really succeeds in her quest to rescue him as his trips to "Old Sparky" keep coming. The meaning of the title, which is explained fairly early on, is breathtakingly beautiful.

Quote to entice: "The [warden] swore obscenely, and then he announced, 'The g**** governor has done gone and granted Chism a stay. Git the f**** out of the chair, boys, and throw him back in his f**** cell.' He turned and saw her. "Oh, shee-it, Miss Monday, I forgot you was here."

Clinton, Ark., native Monica Potts wrote "The Forgotten Girls: A Memoir of Friendship and Lost Promise in Rural America" (2023) about her relationship with her best friend, Darci, and how their lives took dramatically different roads once they turned 18. The author moved out and on, attending Bryn Mawr College and Columbia University. She is a senior politics reporter for FiveThirtyEight and has been published in The New York Times, The Atlantic and the New Republic.

On the other side of the widening chasm, Darci never achieved "escape velocity," and her life spiraled down into drugs, prison and abusive relationships. Potts felt compelled to return to Clinton to search out what happened to her buddy and why their adult lives are so different.

This is the book my club picked, and Potts very generously answered our questions: Why did she return to her hometown?

"Clinton had been haunting me, in one way or another since I left, and I wanted to find closure and end that chapter of my life in a more positive way than I had when I left for college."

Potts said she found that education has so much to do with moving into a successful adulthood, while noting that "college isn't just about making money. It's also about figuring out who you are and who you want to be and extending childhood for a bit. There's nothing wrong with wanting to learn a trade and working in a field that doesn't require a college education."

But Potts said when she hears people say "not everyone has to go to college," she thinks it's almost always directed at low-income students. "I doubt anyone is telling students in Greenwich, Conn., that 'not everyone has to go to college.'"

Potts wants her readers to understand that the goal of learning is about much more than the kind of job you will get in the end.

Quote to entice: " 'Oh wait, I do have a question!' Darci finally said. 'At the end of this book, will they know we're best friends?' ... I knew I'd never had a better friend than Darci ... maybe I'd held that spot open for [her], should she ever wish to occupy it again, holding myself back from allowing anyone else to take it."

(It was a joy to see Monica Potts interviewed by Karen Martin at Wordsworth Bookstore earlier this year, and Darci was in the audience.)

Lisa Ferrell: I have really enjoyed "Maggie Hope, "a 10-volume mystery series by Susan Elia MacNeal. Set during World War II, it's about a young female spy who finds herself at the center of all of the significant events of the war. The heroine is engaging, the historical events are interestingly written and for the most part accurate, and the portrayal of the emotional impact of wartime Britain compelling.

Elizabeth Adams: "The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store" by James McBride is a wonderful read. It mirrors the non-fiction "A Story of the Jewish Experience in Mississippi " by Leon Waldoff (sans the murder mystery element). The same blending of cultures exists in both.

Gwen Faulkenberry: My favorite book this year is the memoir "You Could Make This Place Beautiful" by poet Maggie Smith. It's the title of her viral poem which I use in my Comp 2 classes: a mother's letter to her children. The book is her processing of the failure of her marriage. It is raw, gracious, honest. It has helped me process my own.

A close second is "Care of the Soul" by Thomas Moore, a Jungian approach to a spiritual life that makes room for quietness and contemplation and shows its necessity for psychological health. It is helping me expand and incorporate needed insights into my Christian worldview.

"Leaving Church" by Episcopal minister Barbara Brown Taylor is by one of my favorite writers--her writing is beautiful, and so is her thinking about God and the world. This book validates much of what I think but haven't said out loud. She embraces the messiness of Christian faith without abandoning it.

"Surrender" by Bono; U2 is my favorite band and Bono my favorite rock star philosopher philanthropist since college days. I especially appreciate the humility I see in his voice--the orneriness, the surrender to mystery. And always the hope.

I also read "Portnoy's Complaint" by Philip Roth. I can't say I liked it, but appreciate the author's genius and the book's hilarious moments. It's a little raunchy and I guess profane for my taste.

"The Education of Ernie Dumas" educated me about Arkansas political figures. I get it now why Ernie Dumas is a legend.

"Beasts of Prey" by Ayana Gray is fiction I am reading at my 11-year-old's insistence. It is great escapism, and smart writing by a young Arkansan. Makes me proud.

"On Tyranny" by Timothy Snyder is a great little primer on resistance to tyranny/Trumpism/fascism; the nugget I love best is the resistance I practice in language by not allowing the meanings of words I want to use to be co-opted.

Karen Martin is senior editor of Perspective.

