Highway 71 Water District outage affects some customers in River Valley

Some Highway 71 Water District customers in the River Valley are without water as the utility works to repair a main line.

According to an alert posted on the district's website, all customers north of Graphic Road began experiencing a water outage Saturday. Field Tech Anthony Flurry confirmed the outage was still occurring Sunday morning. He said crews were working to fix the issue and anticipated water service being restored to all customers by 3 p.m.

When service is restored, the utility will issue an alert on its website and all customers who were affected will be under a boil order, Flurry said. The cause of the outage was still uncertain as of about 10:40 a.m. Sunday.

Affected customers include those in the areas of Mote Road, Arkansas 348, Old Turn Road, Barton Lane and Dove Lane, according to the alert.