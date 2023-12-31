Hogs’ last non-SEC test awaits

FAYETTVILLE -- Before the Arkansas women's basketball team flips the calendar to 2024 and enters SEC play, it must tackle one final nonconference opponent.

Arkansas, 10 days removed from a 2-0 stay at the West Palm Beach (Fla.) Classic, is scheduled to host Incarnate Word at 1 p.m. today at Walton Arena. The game will mark the Razorbacks' 15th of their nonconference schedule, the maximum permitted by the NCAA.

The Razorbacks (11-3) are joined by Alabama and Mississippi State as the only SEC teams to play 15 nonconference games.

Seventh-year Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors, who would tie Tom Collen (2007-14) for third-most wins (133) as the Razorbacks' coach with a victory against the Cardinals, said his team wants to play the maximum number of nonconference games.

"The games are the test," Neighbors said. "Practices are good and there's nobody here to judge what we're doing. Every now and then we have somebody wonder in, but games are the hardest thing to do. I think we have to test them."

The average NCAA Evaluation Tool ranking of the Razorbacks' nonconference opponents faced is 122, which is 30th-highest in Division I.

Incarnate Word (7-3), which has the best record in the Southland Conference, is ranked No. 177 in the NET. The Cardinals lost 61-55 at No. 23 TCU in their third game of the season. They also lost to Texas Tech by 41 points and to New Mexico State by 7.

"They're not afraid to go out and play," Neighbors said, "They've played in front of 13,000 people at Texas Tech. Hopefully we'll have a good crowd, but I don't think we'll have 13,000. Their team will not be intimidated."

The Cardinals, who are led by fifth-year Coach Jeff Dow, play at a much slower tempo than the fast-paced Razorbacks.

"They don't play very fast, so it is typically a grind-it-out game against them," Neighbors said. "They play one of the slower paces in the country, so we'll have to do a lot of things to get the tempo the way we prefer it.

"But if we can't establish that, then we have to play at different paces. That helps us when it comes league time as well. [Our nonconference schedule] gives us a variety of opponents."

The Razorbacks gained momentum during their stay in West Palm Beach and are amid a three-game winning streak. Their opening game of the invitational, a 60-59 victory over Illinois, ended with a buzzer-beating layup by redshirt-sophomore forward Maryam Dauda.

The Fighting Illini were ranked No. 23 in the preseason and boast a veteran lineup of players who made the NCAA Tournament last season. They led by four points late before the Razorbacks stunned them in the final second.

"There are a lot of really good things that happened," Neighbors said. "I think Illinois [will be] a quality win later in the year when we see how they end up doing. It's a team that started out ranked in the polls and were picked in the top five for that league.

"They, like us, have played a challenging schedule. I don't know how they'll end up in their league, but I think that's a good win for us. I also think [Illinois-Chicago] is a team that'll be in a tournament. I don't know which tournament, but they'll be in the postseason. So, we played pretty good. We had good chemistry-building moments."

Arkansas freshman guard Taliah Scott won her fifth SEC freshman of the week honor after averaging 21.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in West Palm Beach. It matched Saylor Poffenbarger, who won the award five times last season, for most in program history.

Poffenbarger had two big games at the invitational. She had 8 points and 19 rebounds against Illinois, and a double-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 5 steals against Illinois-Chicago. She ranks second in Division I with 12.3 rebounds per game.

Neighbors said he tried to schedule a game at Incarnate Word two seasons ago when San Antonio native Amber Ramirez was in her final season at Arkansas. It would have been a return game to her hometown.

Neighbors' son-in-law, Butch Rea, is an assistant coach for the Cardinals' baseball team.

Today's game will be streamed by SEC Network-Plus.