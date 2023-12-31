Richard Worley, Baltimore police commissioner, said a man who officers claimed charged at them with a machete-like weapon and a knife was in stable condition after police shot him in the leg.

Sali Berisha, 79, former Democratic prime minister of Albania, was put under house arrest and barred from traveling abroad and communicating with people other than members of his family who live with him after he violated a previous requirement to check in every two weeks.

Faiz Chowdhury, 54, of Irvine, Calif., swindled venture capitalists in the U.S. and Asia out of $26.4 million by falsely claiming to be a Massachusetts Institute of Technology-trained physicist and intellectual prodigy, according to a U.S. Securities Exchange Commission lawsuit.

Wesley McKinnon, 20, faces murder charges after he struck another car head-on during a police chase in Valley, Ala., killing a 98-year-old and an 18-year-old, who was McKinnon's passenger, state law enforcement officials said.

John Zanoni, Fresno County, Calif., sheriff, said a 14-year-old boy fabricated a "story of a break-in and was responsible for using multiple weapons to attack his mom, his dad and his sister," ultimately killing his parents and severely wounding his 11-year-old sibling.

Andrei Ordash, Russia's charge d'affaires in Warsaw, said Poland's claims that a Russian missile entered Polish airspace were "unsubstantiated" and officials "will not give any explanations until we are presented with concrete evidence."

George Mandarakas, 36, of Randolph, N.J., the former director of corporate relations at the University of Notre Dame, was ordered temporarily held without bond after federal prosecutors say he tried to abduct an ex-girlfriend in Trenton, Mich.

Nico Rios, a Republican state representative of North Dakota, chose to use language and slurs that "disrespected and belittled officers during his violation and are not consistent with our beliefs and party platform" when he was arrested on a drunken driving charge, the North Dakota District 23 GOP Executive Committee said in its call for the lawmaker to resign.

Tom Harris, Times Square Alliance president, said he's "confident that everything is going to go fantastic" during New York City's New Year's celebration.