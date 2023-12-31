Jayhawks have no problems collecting win over Shockers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas Coach Bill Self made sure to educate his team about its history against Wichita State.

Or at least about the last time the schools played.

Even though they first faced off in 1908, and are separated by a mere 161 miles, the schools have played only 16 times over the years. But that includes a pair of NCAA Tournament games, and their most recent matchup in 2015, when the Shockers surprised the Jayhawks in the Midwest Regional in Omaha, Neb.

There was no such upset Saturday. Hunter Dickinson had 22 points and 13 rebounds, Kevin McCullar Jr. went 10 for 10 from the foul line and added 20 points, and the second-ranked Jayhawks rolled to an 86-67 win over the Shockers.

"Coach told us the history of us playing against Wichita State, and how the last time we played them it was really unfortunate," said Dickinson, who also had four assists. "We knew they were going to come in and give us their best shot."

Elmarko Jackson added a career-best 12 points for the Jayhawks (12-1), who have won 25 consecutive games in December and will take an eight-game winning streak into Big 12 play when they take on TCU next Saturday.

Dalen Ridgnal scored 13 points for the Shockers (8-5), who also lost to Kansas State at T-Mobile Center last week. Xavier Bell added 11 points and Quincy Ballard finished with 10.

"We needed to play well to beat a team of this caliber," Shockers Coach Paul Mills said. "Give them a lot of credit. They had a lot to do with our inability to really get into a flow."

In other men's Top 25 games, Sean Jones scored a career-high 15 points, Tyler Kolek also had 15 and No. 10 Marquette tied a Big East record with its 20th consecutive home conference victory by beating No. 22 Creighton 72-67. Marquette (11-3, 2-1) has won 19 consecutive home games overall. Its last loss at Fiserv Forum was an 80-77 overtime setback against Wisconsin on Dec. 3, 2022. Creighton (9-4, 0-2) lost for the third time in four games despite getting 23 points from Baylor Scheierman and 18 from Trey Alexander. ... L.J. Cryer scored 16 points and Jamal Shead had 14, leading No. 3 Houston to a 81-42 runaway win over Penn. Cryer scored 12 points in the first half as Houston (13-0) jumped to an 18-0 lead and led 39-17 at the break. Cryer scored his 1,000th career collegiate point between Baylor and Houston on a three-pointer with 14:15 left in the first half. ... Zach Anderson scored 21 points, Dallion Johnson added 18 and Florida Gulf Coast earned its most significant win since its run to the Sweet 16 of the 2013 NCAA Tournament by beating No. 7 Florida Atlantic 72-68. Cyris Largie scored 12 points for FGCU (6-9), which never trailed in the game's final 34 minutes. The Eagles came into the game as 17-point underdogs and most recently needed overtime just to beat NAIA member Florida Memorial last week. But none of that mattered on Saturday. Vladislav Goldin scored 21 points for FAU (10-3), and Johnell Davis added 17 for the Owls. ... Trevin Knell and Noah Waterman each scored 17 points, leading No. 14 BYU to a 94-68 win over Wyoming. Waterman also had eight rebounds for the Cougars. Jaxson Robinson scored 10 points in his return to action after sitting out a game with an ankle injury. The Cougars (12-1) scored 16 points off turnovers and knocked down 14 three-pointers in their fourth consecutive win. Sam Griffin led Wyoming (7-6) with 25 points. ... Jared McCain scored a season-high 24 points, and No. 16 Duke earned its fourth consecutive victory, a 106-69 victory over Queens. The Blue Devils (9-3) also got a big game from Kyle Filipowski, who had 19 points and a career-high five blocked shots. Deyton Albury scored 23 points for Queens (6-9). ... David Jones scored 19 points, Nae'Qwan Tomlin had 12 points and 14 rebounds and No. 19 Memphis used a second-half rally to pull away from Austin Peay 81-70. As they did a week ago against Vanderbilt, the Tigers (11-2) seemed to play down to the competition in the first half. The offense had little flow, the Governors defense was outplaying Memphis and Austin Peay was winning the hustle plays. Dezi Jones led the Governors (7-8) with 20 points. ... T.J. Bickerstaff had 21 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists, leading No. 20 James Madison to a 82-65 victory over Texas State. Terrence Edwards added 17 points and Noah Freidel had 11 for the Dukes (13-0, 1-0 Sun Belt). Coleton Benson scored all 19 of his points in the second half and Kaden Gumbs had 14 points for the Bobcats (6-7, 0-1).

WOMEN'S TOP 25

In women's Top 25 action Saturday, Caitlin Clark became the Big Ten's all-time assist leader and the fourth-ranked Iowa women beat Minnesota 94-71. Clark had 10 assists, giving her 904 in her career. She also scored 35 points. Hannah Stuelke added 19 points for Iowa (13-1, 2-0). Clark moved into fifth place all-time on the NCAA Division I career scoring list with 3,149 points. She also became the first Division I player -- man or woman -- to have 3,000-plus points, 900 or more assists and 800 or more rebounds in a career. Amaya Battle had 16 points for Minnesota (11-2, 1-1). ...Londynn Jones scored 21 points and No. 2 UCLA defeated No. 6 Southern California 71-64 in a battle of unbeaten crosstown rivals, despite 27 points and 11 rebounds from JuJu Watkins at a sold out Pauley Pavilion. Lauren Betts had 15 points and eight rebounds while Kiki Rice scored 12 for the Bruins (12-0, 1-0 Pac-12), who beat the Trojans for the ninth consecutive time. McKenzie Forbes scored 23 for the Trojans (10-1, 0-1). ... Kamilla Cardoso had 12 points and 10 rebounds and No. 1 South Carolina beat East Carolina 73-36. Freshman MiLaysia Fulwiley added 12 points and nine rebounds for the Gamecocks (12-0) in their final test before jumping into SEC play. ... Jada Walker scored 19 points and No. 10 Baylor opened Big 12 conference play with a 85-79 win over No. 5 Texas, which played its first game without injured point guard Rori Harmon. The Bears (12-0) also got 18 points and eight rebounds from Dre'Una Edwards. Baylor has won 14 in a row at Texas (13-1). Texas freshman Madison Booker had 25 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds in taking over the point-guard duties for Harmon. Gabby Gregory had 12 of her 17 points in the second quarter when No. 11 Kansas State took control and the Wildcats coasted to a 66-41 win over Big 12 newcomer Cincinnati. Zyanna Walker added 11 points for the Wildcats, who are 13-1 for the fifth time in school history. Jillian Hayes had 14 points and nine rebounds for Cincinnati (8-4). ... Annesah Morrow and Flau'jae Johnson scored 20 points each as No. 7 LSU beat Jacksonville 110-68. Angel Reese had 17 points and a season-high 20 rebounds and Morrow had 10 rebounds for LSU (13-1). Mikaylah Williams added 17 points, Aalyah Del Rosario scored 14 and Hailey Van Lith had 11. Guard Edyn Battle led Jacksonville (4-9) with 17 points. ... Jaylyn Sherrod had a career-high 34 points, Aaronette Vonleh scored 18 and No. 6 Colorado rode a strong finish to a 76-65 win over No. 12 Utah in the Pac-12 opener for both teams. Sara-Rose Smith added 11 points and 12 rebounds for Colorado (11-1). Alissa Pili scored 27 points to lead Utah (10-3). ... Laila Phelia scored a career-high 26 points and Michigan pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat No. 17 Ohio State 69-60. Lauren Hansen, a graduate transfer from Missouri, finished with 17 points for Michigan (11-2, 2-0). Celeste Taylor scored 16 points to lead Ohio State (10-3, 1-1) and Taylor Thierry scored 15. ... Lauren Jensen scored 20 points, Kennedy Townsend added a career-high 14 off the bench and No. 21 Creighton beat St. John's 67-56. Molly Mogensen added 10 points for Creighton (10-2, 1-1 Big East). Jensen had six assists, Townsend had six rebounds (also a career-high), and Mallory Brake contributed four steals. Jillian Archer had 19 points for St. John's (7-7, 1-1). ... Sedona Prince had 25 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks, Madison Connor had 21 points and No. 23 TCU pulled away to beat BYU 81-67 in the Big 12 opener for both teams. TCU (14-0) has won 14 in a row to open a season for the first time in Horned Frogs basketball history. Kailey Woolston led BYU (10-4) with 15 points and Amari Whiting added 13 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds in the Cougars first conference game as a member of the Big 12. ... Jordan Harrison had a career-high 21 points and No. 25 West Virginia opened Big 12 Conference play with a 85-60 win over Kansas. Ja'Naiya Quinerly had 13 points for West Virginia (12-0). Holly Kersgieter scored 19 points for the Jayhawks (7-5).