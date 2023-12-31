Their fevered minds

"Post-election vengeance shall be mine!" voweth the Orange Man. Or at least that's what a recent spate of histrionics-packed letters on this page would have us believe. In the fevered minds of these authors, should Trump be re-elected, "black shirt soldiers," "concentration camps," "Donolf Trumpler" and more will be visited ruthlessly upon Americans. Whether these writers divined their foreknowledge through interior inspiration or are simply regurgitating mainstream media talking points is unclear. Regardless of the source, their missives amusingly illustrate Godwin's Law.

Even to those of us lacking Trump fanboy inclinations, these vapid conjurings merely convey a certain intellectual indigence. As many months remain until the election, would that those with an itch to pen letters of similar ilk instead spare the dear readers of this page.

JIM BARRE JR.

Fayetteville

About that forecast ...

The Arkansas Department of Transportation, with the help of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Tourism and Heritage, has made a forecast about the magnitude of traffic that will be generated by the eclipse, when those vehicles will arrive, how long they will stay, and the number of passengers in those vehicles.

Reading those numbers brought to mind an old axiom many have learned the hard way. That axiom is: "When doing a forecast, never give both the date and the number at the same time." In this case, the maker of the forecast will be the one counting the vehicles, as well as how many passengers will be traveling in them to view the eclipse in Arkansas.

Knowing that, and acknowledging that Gov. Sarah Sanders, with the help of her husband, has assumed full control of all parts of our state agencies, there is little doubt those numbers will be correct to the third decimal point.

PHILLIP TAYLOR

Fayetteville

Dealings with police

Re Philip Martin's column "The traffic stop," my wife was a nice suburban-type lady, a mother of two daughters, and a great wife.

The police treated her badly twice, including lying to her, which made her cry, and denying medical care to her when she was dying. I've promised myself that I will not even be nice to a police officer again, and I will never, never, never forgive them.

GENE MORGAN

Springdale

Horses and tourism

Being that tourism is a close second to agriculture in our state, I must enlighten readers about the horse. It was because of the horse that railroads were built. The United States standard railroad gauge of 4 feet, 8.5 inches derives from the original specification for an Imperial Roman war chariot. The chariots were made just wide enough to accommodate the back ends of two war horses.

Loads of mined zinc and lead were drawn by mules and horse-led wagons out of Carroll County. Livestock-drawn wagons traversed across our nation to bring settlers. Horses today are used for pleasure such as rodeo, polo, dressage, racing, and my favorite, trail riding. This is how I spend my "church time" seeing God's beauty out in the woods and wilderness, mostly in Arkansas, specifically the Buffalo River where there are designated horse trails, and other surrounding state and national parks.

I am a member of Back Country Horsemen of America, whose mission is to perpetuate the common-sense use and enjoyment of horses in America's back country and wilderness; to work to ensure that public lands remain open to recreational stock use; to assist the various government and private agencies in their maintenance and management of said resource; and to educate, encourage and solicit active participation in the wise use of the back country resource by horsemen and the general public commensurate with our heritage.

Being a member of our local Buffalo River and northwest Arkansas chapters, I can attest to the thousands of hours dedicated by our members who have cleaned, maintained trails and picked up loads of debris. It is easier to pick up and move debris using horses than by foot.

Equestrians bring loads of money to our state; our horse trailers are pretty nice, horses eat, we eat! So, don't forget the horse when speaking of Arkansas tourism.

JACKLYN PERRY RYAN

