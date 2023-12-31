LIVE! Music: The Bellamy Brothers announce shows near the River Valley

The Bellamy Brothers perform at 9 p.m. Jan. 26 at Lee Creek Tavern, located inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland. The show is free to the public ages 21 and older.

Originating from the '70s pop music era, Howard and David Bellamy of The Bellamy Brothers navigated a unique transition to become trailblazers in country music during the '80s and are known for their hits "Let Your Love Flow," "Redneck Girl" and "If I Said You Had a Beautiful Body (Would You Hold It Against Me)," marking the first of 14 No. 1 hits in the U.S. Their distinctive blend of rock and country influences resonated with audiences, establishing a legacy in the music industry.

RIVER VALLEY

Hero's -- Heldtight, Virtue, Open Kasket and Mazenko, 8 p.m. Jan. 5; Baitknife, 8 p.m. Jan. 6; Livewire, 8 p.m. Jan. 20; The Swade Diablos, 8 p.m. Jan. 27.

Skokos Performing Arts Center -- Ryan and Ryan, 4 p.m. Feb. 4; Portrait of Aretha, 7:30 p.m. March 2.

ArcBest Performing Arts Center -- Aaron Lewis, 7 p.m. Feb. 23; Fort Smith Symphony: Modern Moves & Epic Journeys, 7 p.m. March 2.

TempleLive -- Tyler Halverson, 7 p.m. Jan. 26; Tracy Byrd, 7 p.m. Feb. 9; Saint Asonia & Black Stone Cherry, 8 p.m. Feb. 16; That Arena Rock Show, 7 p.m. Feb. 17; Marty Stuart, 8 p.m. Feb. 22; Blackberry Smoke, 7 p.m. March 1; Frank Foster, 8 p.m. March 16; Shenandoah, 8 p.m. March 21; Croche Plays Croche 50th Anniversary, 7 p.m. March 26; Hairball, 8 p.m. March 6; Creed Fisher, 8 p.m. May 3; Zach Rushing, 7:30 p.m. May 31.

Majestic Fort Smith -- Craig Wayne Boyd, 7 p.m. Jan. 12; Southhall and Them Dirty Roses, 8 p.m. April 19.

AACLive! -- Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Feb. 1. aaclive.com.

Riverwind Casino --Midland, 9 p.m. Dec. 31; Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. Jan. 12; Clay Walker, 8 p.m. Jan. 13; Jo Koy, 7 p.m. Jan. 27; Air Supply, 8 p.m. Feb. 3; Scotty McCreery, 8 p.m. Feb. 23; Jay Leno, 8 p.m. March 15. riverwind.com/events/category/entertainment/

Ava's at Fianna -- Punky and Funky with All of Her and Rhythm Coalition, 8 p.m. Dec. 31.

Bricktown Brewery -- Some Guy Named Robb, 6 p.m. Jan. 27. sgnrobb.com

Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland -- Jon Dooly, 6 p.m. and FM Live at 10 p.m. Dec. 31; Bellamy Brothers, 9 p.m. Jan. 26.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com