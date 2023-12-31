Local notes: Golden Creatives exhibit at The Medium

Art Proposal

Bentonville Public Art Advisory Committee and Bentonville Parks and Recreation are seeking proposals from artists to create a permanent piece of public art to be located in Phillips Park in Bentonville.

The Bentonville Youth Baseball Board has donated $20,000 for this project, titled "Youth Baseball: Coaches and Players." The objective is to recognize and celebrate the legacy of the Bentonville Youth Baseball Board and the relationship between volunteer coaches and their players.

The artwork will be display in Phillips Park Baseball Complex, centrally located in Bentonville. This 50-acre park is currently undergoing a $17 million renovation which will include seven new baseball fields, new concessions building and restrooms, new parking, and more.

Proposals must be submitted online by midnight CST Feb. 5.

Information: (479)271-3122, bentonvillear.com or email skerr@bentonvillear.com.

Pedal It Forward

Pedal It Forward and The Jones Center have announced a partnership and a new bicycle shop, strategically located on The Jones Center campus in Springdale.

Pedal It Forward's new location is set to open its doors in the spring of 2024. For the past decade, the nonprofit has been collecting, refurbishing and distributing bicycles to individuals facing economic challenges, empowering them with an affordable means of transportation and recreation.

The shop space will be located on the south side of The Jones Center campus in a 3,000-square-foot building known historically as "the truck wash." Its open floorplan, large garage doors and spacious courtyard will provide ample space for bike storage, repair and programming.

In the spirit of the upcoming new year, Pedal It Forward will kick off its recruitment efforts for volunteers and bike donations, encouraging individuals, businesses and organizations to join hands in increasing bicycle access in the community. The organization believes that community involvement is key to creating lasting change, and the Springdale location presents a unique opportunity to engage the local community by fostering a culture of giving and volunteerism.

Information: pedalitforward.org or email bikes@pedalitforward.org.

Golden Creatives

Scheduled for Jan. 15 through March 8, the Golden Creatives Art Exhibition, hosted at The Medium at 214 S. Main St. in Springdale, celebrates the talent, wisdom and unique perspectives of senior artists, particularly centennial artist Mary Talbert.

Talbert's 100th birthday will be celebrated at the exhibition's grand opening from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 18 at The Medium. The event is free to the public; however, registration is requested for the grand opening.

Hours for viewing the exhibit are Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Most of the artworks are available for purchase, with 100% of the profits directly benefiting the artists.

In addition to the exhibition, the event will offer a range of classes, including:

Jan 23: Exciting Watercolor, Gary Johnson instructor;

Jan 30: My Journey In Art Conversation, with Mary Talbert & Terry Dushan;

Feb 6: Atmospheric Landscapes With Watercolors, Gerald "Scout" Hatley instructor;

Feb 13: Following Form and Shape (graphite pencil), Stan Dark instructor;

Feb 20: The Magic of AI, Dave Floyd instructor;

Feb 27: Pen and Ink Drawing, Mark Lindley instructor.

Find out more and register for the grand opening at thegoldencreatives.com.

Filmmaker Forum

The Arkansas Cinema Society will host its first Filmmaker Forum at 2 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts in Little Rock.

This is the chance to inform the community of progress regarding film incentive, Arkansas industry updates, facilitate discussions about needs in the film community and to allow filmmakers to connect with one another, says River Valley Film Society founder Brandon Chase Goldsmith.

Zoom attendance is possible.

Information: arkansascinemasociety.org.

CBCO

Many are looking for ways to start the new year by committing to positive changes in their lives. By signing up for the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks 56-Day Challenge and then saving lives through regular blood donations in 2024, donors can have a positive impact in their community and a chance to win up to $56,000.

To participate in the 56-Day Challenge, donors must fill out the online commitment form by Feb. 29 at cbco.org/56day/. Then, donate whole blood at any Community Blood Center of the Ozarks blood drive or donor center any time in 2024. There will be 10 monthly prize drawings starting in April and going through January 2025. The more times a donor gives in 2024, the more entries they earn and the more money they can win, up to $56,000.

Donors in January and February will receive a warm pullover hoodie when they donate at any CBCO donor center or blood drive.

Information: (417) 227-5006 or cbco.org/donate-blood.

