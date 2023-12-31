N. Virginia looking to hit jackpot

McLEAN, Va. -- With casinos popping up on Virginia's southern border, some lawmakers now want to explore whether northern Virginia should get in on the action.

State Sen. David Marsden, D-Fairfax, is planning to reintroduce legislation that would allow Fairfax County to hold a referendum on building a casino.

He introduced similar legislation last year that went nowhere.

This year, though, his proposal envisions far more than a casino and includes a convention center, concert hall, hotel and other amenities.

Marsden's preferred location is Tysons Corner, a suburb of the nation's capital just a few miles from the Maryland border and a center of wealth that's already home to successful high-end shopping malls and retail.

While that area makes the most sense to Marsden, the legislation would allow the county to pick a site anywhere near one of the Silver Line Metro stations, including Reston.

Placing a casino and entertainment on the Silver Line will be a boon to Dulles Airport, which got its own Silver Line station last year, Marsden said.

It would also bring union jobs, and the labor lobby is expected to be on board, he added.

Fairfax County has been the state's economic engine for decades. But it's facing a crunch in its commercial tax base as demand for office space has diminished post-pandemic.

The county needs to be realistic about the need for change and the revenue potential that casino gambling could bring, said Marsden.

"I don't like the lottery. I don't like any of it. But we have to be practical, not naive," he said, adding that Virginia should not leave its wealthiest region out of the equation when it comes to gambling revenue.

The push for a northern Virginia casino comes at a time when voters have been skeptical.

Referendums for a casino in Richmond and a slots parlor in Manassas Park failed in November with roughly 58% of voters saying no in both cities.

Marsden, though, said Richmond's rejection of a casino creates an opportunity for Fairfax County to fill the void.

Casino opponents are unmoved. Fairfax County Supervisor Walter Alcorn, who represents the Reston area, said putting a casino along the Silver Line is a waste of the region's most valuable real estate.

It's the rare constituent who tells him they want a casino in the county, said Alcorn.

Simply allowing a referendum is also problematic, he said, because the amount of money pro-casino interests can throw at a ballot measure.

"It's bad politics," he said.

Casino supporters appear to be mounting a well-financed lobbying effort, he said. Corporate officers with Comstock, a developer with whom Marsden has been working on the casino effort, have formed a political action committee, Building a Remarkable Virginia, that has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in recent months.

Calls and emails to Comstock and the political action committee seeking comment were not returned.

Casinos have been approved and opened in Danville, Bristol and Portsmouth after legislation authorizing them, subject to local voter approval, authorized them in 2020.

Voters in Norfolk also approved a casino but the project is still going through the approval process.

A study commissioned in 2019 by the the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Committee found that a northern Virginia casino could generate $155 million annually in tax revenue, nearly double the revenue projected for a Richmond casino.