New Year’s closings

The following state, federal and local government offices' schedules may be affected by the New Year's Day holiday on Monday.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Cammack Village: Monday's routes will be picked up Tuesday.

Jacksonville: All routes will run one day late.

Little Rock: All routes will run one day late.

Little Rock Recycling: All routes will run one day late.

Maumelle: Monday's through Thursday's routes will run one day late.

North Little Rock: All routes will run one day late.

Sherwood: Monday's routes will be picked up Tuesday.

Wrightsville: Regular schedule.

Unincorporated areas of Pulaski County:

North of the river: All routes will run one day late.

South of the river: All routes will run one day late.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Cammack Village: Closed Monday.

Jacksonville: Closed Monday.

Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority: Closed Monday.

Little Rock: Closed Monday.

Maumelle: Closed Monday.

North Little Rock: Closed Monday.

Sherwood: Closed Monday.

Wrightsville: Closed Monday.

Pulaski County: Closed Monday.

Pulaski County Courthouse: Closed Monday.

State: Closed Monday.

Federal: Closed Monday.

State Capitol: Closed Monday.

Little Rock 311 services: Closed Monday.

POST OFFICE

Closed Monday.

LIBRARIES

Central Arkansas Library System: Closed Monday.

North Little Rock Laman Library: Closed Monday.

Clinton Presidential Center: Closed Monday.

SCHOOLS

Jacksonville North Pulaski: Closed for winter break.

Little Rock: Closed for winter break.

North Little Rock: Closed for winter break.

Pulaski County Special: Closed for winter break.

ROCK REGION METRO:

Buses and streetcars will not run Monday. Office closed Monday.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS WATER

Closed Monday.

PARKING

The Little Rock parking enforcement unit won't give tickets for metered and timed spaces in observance of New Year's Day. However, metered parking at the airport will be enforced at all times.