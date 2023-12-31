NFL Capsules

Dolphins at Ravens

Noon (CBS)

LINE Ravens by 3

SERIES Tied 8-8; Dolphins won at Ravens 42-38 on Sept. 18, 2022

LAST WEEK Dolphins beat Cowboys 22-20; Ravens won at 49ers 33-19

ON OFFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINS;VS.;RAVENS (RK)

(5) 136.4;RUSH;159.7 (1)

(1) 275.1;PASS;212.4 (21)

(1) 411.5;YARDS;372.1 (5)

(1) 30.9;POINTS;27.8 (4)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINS;VS.;RAVENS (RK)

(5) 90.8;RUSH;103.4 (12)

(10) 205.7;PASS;193.9 (6)

(3) 296.5;YARDS;297.3 (5)

(13) 20.9;POINTS;16.3 (1)

WHAT TO WATCH The winner will clinch its respective division title -- Miami in the AFC East and Baltimore in the AFC North. ... The Dolphins rallied from a 35-14 deficit in the fourth quarter to win 42-38 at Baltimore in Week 2 last season.

Saints at Buccaneers

Noon (Fox)

LINE Buccaneers by 2 1/2

SERIES Saints lead 39-24; Buccaneers won at Saints 26-9 on Oct. 1

LAST WEEK Saints lost at Rams 30-22; Buccaneers beat Jaguars 30-12

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SAINTS;VS.;BUCS (RK)

(T21) 98.7;RUSH;89.3 (30)

(12) 236.1;PASS;227.0 (17)

(14) 334.8;YARDS;316.3 (23)

(T13) 22.1;POINTS;21.7 (T17)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SAINTS;VS.;BUCS (RK)

(25) 126.9;RUSH;92.1 (7)

(7) 194.7;PASS;264.1 (32)

(14) 321.6;YARDS;356.2 (24)

(9) 19.8;POINTS;20.1 (11)

WHAT TO WATCH Tampa Bay can clinch the NFC South title with a win. ... Buccaneers RB Rachaad White has at least 1 TD in 7 of his past 8 games and aims for his fifth consecutive game with a score.

Cardinals at Eagles

Noon

LINE Eagles by 11 1/2

SERIES Cardinals lead 58-56-5; Eagles won at Cardinals 20-17 on Oct. 9, 2022

LAST WEEK Cardinals lost at Bears 27-16; Eagles beat Giants 33-25

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CARDS;VS.;EAGLES (RK)

(9) 129.2;RUSH;131.1 (6)

(30) 177.1;PASS;232.3 (14)

(24) 306.3;YARDS;363.3 (8)

(T26) 18.3;POINTS;26.1 (7)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CARDS;VS.;EAGLES (RK)

(32) 147.0;RUSH;95.2 (8)

(12) 216.0;PASS;250.8 (27)

(27) 363.0;YARDS;346.0 (20)

(31) 26.9;POINTS;24.4 (25)

WHAT TO WATCH The Eagles snapped a three-game losing streak last week. ... Cardinals Coach Jonathan Gannon was the Eagles' defensive coordinator in 2021-22.

Falcons at Bears

Noon

LINE Bears by 2 1/2

SERIES Bears lead 15-14; Falcons beat Bears 27-24 on Nov. 20

LAST WEEK Falcons beat Colts 29-10; Bears beat Cardinals 27-16

ON OFFENSE

(RK) FALCONS;VS.;BEARS (RK)

(8) 129.8;RUSH;142.1 (2)

(22) 202.7;PASS;182.6 (28)

(16) 332.5;YARDS;324.7 (20)

(24) 19.1;POINTS;20.9 (T21)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) FALCONS;VS.;BEARS (RK)

(15) 110.9;RUSH;80.7 (1)

(8) 197.5;PASS;237.5 (25)

(9) 308.4;YARDS;318.1 (12)

(6) 19.2;POINTS;23.0 (T21)

WHAT TO WATCH Falcons RB Bijan Robinson leads all rookies in rushing yards (872) and ranks second in scrimmage yards (1,246). ... Bears TE Cole Kmet posted his first career 100-yard game last week (107 yards).

Panthers at Jaguars

Noon

LINE Jaguars by 4 1/2

SERIES Panthers lead 4-3; Panthers beat Jaguars 34-27 on Oct. 6, 2019

LAST WEEK Panthers lost to Packers 33-30; Jaguars lost at Buccaneers 30-12

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PANTHERS;VS.;JAGUARS (RK)

(19) 105.4;RUSH;93.9 (26)

(31) 173.7;PASS;245.6 (8)

(30) 279.1;YARDS;339.5 (13)

(T29) 15.7;POINTS;22.1 (T13)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PANTHERS;VS.;JAGUARS (RK)

(21) 120.9;RUSH;101.3 (11)

(3) 175.9;PASS;257.1 (29)

(4) 296.8;YARDS;358.5 (25)

(30) 25.4;POINTS;22.9 (20)

WHAT TO WATCH Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is out with a sprained throwing shoulder. C.J. Beathard will start for Jacksonville, which will try to end a four-game losing streak today.

Rams at Giants

Noon

LINE Rams by 6

SERIES Rams lead 28-16; Rams won at Giants 38-11 on Oct. 17, 2021

LAST WEEK Rams beat Saints 30-22; Giants lost at Eagles 33-25

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAMS;VS.;GIANTS (RK)

(10) 122.1;RUSH;110.7 (T14)

(10) 241.9;PASS;153.1 (32)

(7) 363.9;YARDS;263.7 (32)

(9) 23.8;POINTS;14.3 (31)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAMS;VS.;GIANTS (RK)

(13) 105.7;RUSH;134.2 (29)

(22) 231.3;PASS;229.7 (20)

(18) 337.0;YARDS;363.9 (28)

(T17) 22.1;POINTS;24.7 (27)

WHAT TO WATCH The Rams can clinch an NFC wild-card berth with a win and a Seahawks loss or a tie in tonight's Packers-Vikings game ... Giants QB Tyrod Taylor will start after replacing Tommy DeVito in Monday's loss at Philadelphia.

Raiders at Colts

Noon

LINE Colts by 3 1/2

SERIES Raiders lead 10-9; Colts won at Raiders 25-20 on Nov. 13, 2022

LAST WEEK Raiders won at Chiefs 20-14; Colts lost at Falcons 29-10

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAIDERS;VS.;COLTS (RK)

(31) 88.6;RUSH;113.2 (13)

(23) 190.9;PASS;221.2 (20)

(29) 279.5;YARDS;334.4 (15)

(25) 19.0;POINTS;23.6 (10)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAIDERS;VS.;COLTS (RK)

(22) 122.2;RUSH;130.7 (28)

(11) 210.5;PASS;220.7 (14)

(16) 332.7;YARDS;351.4 (22)

(8) 19.6;POINTS;24.8 (28)

WHAT TO WATCH Since getting shut out by Minnesota, the Raiders have scored 83 points in wins over the Chargers and Chiefs. Las Vegas scored 76 total points in Antonio Pierce's first five games as interim coach.

Patriots at Bills

Noon

LINE Bills by 14

SERIES Patriots lead 77-48-1; Patriots beat Bills 29-25 on Oct. 22

LAST WEEK Patriots won at Broncos 26-23; Bills beat Chargers 24-22

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PATRIOTS;VS.;BILLS (RK)

(25) 95.7;RUSH;130.5 (7)

(24) 189.8;PASS;243.7 (9)

(28) 285.5;YARDS;374.1 (4)

(32) 14.1;POINTS;26.9 (6)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PATRIOTS;VS.;BILLS (RK)

(2) 84.8;RUSH;111.3 (16)

(15) 221.3;PASS;198.9 (9)

(8) 306.1;YARDS;310.2 (10)

(15) 21.5;POINTS;18.4 (4)

WHAT TO WATCH The Patriots are 37-10 against Buffalo under Coach Bill Belichick, but 2-6 in their past eight meetings including playoffs. New England last swept the season series in 2019.

49ers at Commanders

Noon

LINE 49ers by 14

SERIES 49ers lead 19-11-1; 49ers beat Commanders 37-20 on Dec. 24, 2022

LAST WEEK 49ers lost to Ravens 33-19; Commanders lost at Jets 30-28

ON OFFENSE

(RK) 49ERS;VS.;WASH. (RK)

(4) 138.7;RUSH;98.7 (T21)

(2) 265.7;PASS;228.8 (16)

(2) 404.3;YARDS;327.5 (19)

(3) 29.6;POINTS;20.6 (23)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) 49ERS;VS.;WASH. (RK)

(3) 90.3;RUSH;122.7 (23)

(16) 222.0;PASS;261.6 (31)

(11) 312.3;YARDS;384.3 (32)

(3) 17.8;POINTS;30.2 (32)

WHAT TO WATCH DE Chase Young faces his former team after being dealt to San Francisco before the trade deadline for a third-round pick. Young has 2 1/2 sacks in seven games with the 49ers, along with 23 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

Titans at Texans

Noon

LINE Texans by 3 1/2

SERIES Titans lead 23-20; Texans won at Titans 19-16 in OT on Dec. 17

LAST WEEK Titans lost to Seahawks 20-17; Texas lost to Browns 36-22

ON OFFENSE

(RK) TITANS;VS.;TEXANS (RK)

(17) 107.9;RUSH;98.4 (23)

(26) 185.4;PASS;248.4 (7)

(27) 293.3;YARDS;346.8 (11)

(T26) 18.3;POINTS;21.9 (15)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) TITANS;VS.;TEXANS (RK)

(14) 109.2;RUSH;90.9 (6)

(18) 225.7;PASS;247.5 (26)

(17) 334.9;YARDS;338.3 (19)

(14) 21.4;POINTS;22.1 (T17)

WHAT TO WATCH Houston QB C.J. Stroud said Thursday that he will start after sitting out the past two games recovering from the concussion he suffered Dec. 10. Tennessee's Will Levis (ankle) is expected to be back after missing last week's game vs. Seattle.

Steelers at Seahawks

3:05 p.m.

LINE Seahawks by 4 1/2

SERIES Tied 10-10; Steelers beat Seahawks 23-20 in OT on Oct. 17, 2021

LAST WEEK Steelers beat Bengals 34-11; Seahawks won at Titans 20-17

ON OFFENSE

(RK) STEELERS;VS.;SEAHAWKS (RK)

(16) 110.2;RUSH;90.3 (29)

(27) 184.2;PASS;229.3 (15)

(26) 294.4;YARDS;319.6 (22)

(28) 17.1;POINTS;21.3 (19)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) STEELERS;VS.;SEAHAWKS (RK)

(20) 117.5;RUSH;129.6 (27)

(21) 230.7;PASS;229.0 (19)

(21) 348.2;YARDS;358.6 (26)

(7) 19.4;POINTS;23.5 (23)

WHAT TO WATCH With two wins, the Seahawks can reach the playoffs for the 11th time in Coach Pete Carroll's 14 seasons. The Steelers need two wins and some help, but kept their postseason hopes alive with a win last week vs. Cincinnati.

Bengals at Chiefs

3:25 p.m. (CBS)

LINE Chiefs by 6 1/2

SERIES Bengals lead 18-15; Chiefs beat Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 29

LAST WEEK Bengals lost at Steelers 34-11; Chiefs lost to Raiders 20-14

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BENGALS;VS.;CHIEFS (RK)

(32) 82.7;RUSH;101.9 (20)

(11) 239.4;PASS;253.5 (4)

(21) 322.1;YARDS;355.4 (9)

(20) 21.2;POINTS;22.2 (T11)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BENGALS;VS.;CHIEFS (RK)

(26) 127.3;RUSH;113.5 (18)

(28) 256.1;PASS;173.8 (2)

(31) 383.4;YARDS;287.3 (2)

(T21) 23.0;POINTS;17.7 (2)

WHAT TO WATCH The Chiefs can clinch the AFC West for the eighth consecutive year with a victory over the Bengals or if the Raiders and Broncos lose or tie.

Chargers at Broncos

3:25 p.m.

LINE Broncos by 3 1/2

SERIES Broncos lead 72-55-1; Broncos won at Chargers 24-7 on Dec. 10

LAST WEEK Chargers lost to Bills 24-22; Broncos lost to Patriots 26-23

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHARGERS;VS.;BRONCOS (RK)

(24) 95.9;RUSH;110.7 (T14)

(13) 233.8;PASS;187.5 (25)

(18) 329.7;YARDS;298.2 (25)

(T17) 21.7;POINTS;21.8 (16)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHARGERS;VS.;BRONCOS (RK)

(17) 113.3;RUSH;141.1 (31)

(30) 259.3;PASS;235.1 (24)

(29) 372.6;YARDS;376.2 (30)

(26) 24.6;POINTS;25.1 (29)

WHAT TO WATCH It's a matchup of the backup QBs with Easton Stick in place of injured Chargers starter Justin Herbert and Jarrett Stidham stepping in for the benched Russell Wilson.

Packers at Vikings

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE Vikings by 1 1/2

SERIES Packers lead 65-58-3; Vikings won at Packers 24-10 on Oct. 29

LAST WEEK Packers won at Panthers 33-30; Vikings lost to Lions 30-24

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PACKERS;VS.;VIKINGS (RK)

(18) 106.9;RUSH;93.1 (27)

(18) 224.5;PASS;257.1 (3)

(17) 331.4;YARDS;350.2 (10)

(T11) 22.2;POINTS;20.9 (T21)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PACKERS;VS.;VIKINGS (RK)

(30) 135.9;RUSH;95.4 (9)

(13) 216.9;PASS;225.5 (17)

(23) 352.9;YARDS;320.9 (13)

(T17) 22.1;POINTS;19.9 (10)

WHAT TO WATCH QB Jaren Hall will take over the Vikings' offense after the fourth starter switch by Coach Kevin O'Connell in the past nine weeks since Kirk Cousins went down with a torn Achilles tendon.