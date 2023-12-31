BASEBALL

Chris Sale lands in Atlanta

Chris Sale's injury-filled career with the Red Sox ended Saturday when the 34-year-old left-hander accepted a trade to the Atlanta Braves that sent infielder Vaughn Grissom to Boston. Boston also is giving cash to the Braves, covering a portion of the $27.5 million salary the seven-time All-Star is owed in 2024, the final guaranteed season of a $160 million, six-year contract. That 2024 salary includes $10 million deferred until June 30, 2039. Sale was acquired by Boston from the Chicago White Sox in December 2016 and has made nine trips to the disabled and injured lists with the Red Sox, mostly due to shoulder and elbow ailments. He had Tommy John surgery on March 30, 2020, and returned to a big league mound on Aug. 14, 2021. He was 6-5 with a 4.30 ERA in 20 starts and 102 2/3 innings last season. Sale helped the Red Sox to a World Series title in 2018 but has made just 56 starts in the last four years, going 17-18 with a 4.86 ERA. He had 400 strikeouts and 79 walks in 298 1/3 innings. He went 46-30 with a 3.27 ERA in 115 starts with the Red Sox, making the All-Star team in his first two seasons. Sale has a 120-80 career record with a 3.10 ERA, 2,189 strikeouts and 416 walks in 1,780 2/3 innings.

FOOTBALL

Colts' TE arrested

Indianapolis Colts tight end Drew Ogletree was arrested Friday on domestic violence charges, according to court records. The 25-year-old Ogletree was charged with domestic battery committed in the physical presence of a child less than 16 years old and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, Indiana court records show. Both are felonies. Ogletree is accused in a probable cause affidavit of body slamming a woman on Tuesday in Indianapolis after she looked at his phone and discovered that he was cheating on her, The Indianapolis Star reported. Accounts provided by both the woman and Ogletree indicated she attempted to "smack" him, but did not. She told police Ogletree "body slammed" her to the ground. Ogletree told officers he pushed her to the ground, according to the affidavit. Responding officers with the Avon Police Department found the woman in pain and unable to move, the affidavit shows. She was taken to a hospital to have her injuries assessed.

QB Kitna heads to UAB

Former Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna is heading to UAB in an attempt to resurrect his football career. Kitna has been admitted to UAB after serving six months of probation as part of a plea deal that included dismissal of five felony child pornography charges. Kitna received six months of probation in July after pleading guilty to two counts of disorderly conduct, second-degree misdemeanors. Kitna, the son of retired NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, is set to play for former NFL quarterback and current Blazers Coach Trent Dilfer. Dilfer said UAB and the athletic department "have performed extensive due diligence" on Kitna. Florida dismissed Kitna after his arrest on Nov. 30, 2022, on five felony child pornography charges -- two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts of possession of child pornography.

BASKETBALL

Knicks trade for Anunoby

The New York Knicks are trading RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Toronto Raptors and getting back OG Anunoby, a person with knowledge of the deal said Saturday. The Knicks also will acquire Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn. The Knicks are giving up two of their top offensive players in Barrett, a starting forward, and Quickley, one of the NBA's top reserves. But the deal should provide a needed boost to their defense, with Anunoby leading the league in steals last season. Anunoby figures to step right into Barrett's spot in the Knicks' starting lineup. The 6-7 swingman is averaging 15.1 points and had his highest-scoring game of the season when the Raptors visited the Knicks on Dec. 11, scoring 29 points. Barrett averages 18.2 points but has struggled lately with his outside shot, going 2 for 12 from three-point range over the last two games. The No. 3 pick in the 2019 draft helped the Knicks reach the playoffs twice in the last three seasons after missing them the previous seven.

Dragic sets retirement plans

Goran Dragic, who stands alongside Tim Hardaway as one of the best point guards in the Miami Heat's 36 seasons, is moving forward with retirement plans that include a farewell exhibition game next summer in his native Slovenia, according to multiple European media reports. Dragic, who was acquired by the Heat on Feb. 19, 2015 from the Phoenix Suns in the wake of the free-agency departure of LeBron James and departed in the 2021 offseason in the trade with the Toronto Raptors for Kyle Lowry, has remained a fixture in the Heat realm, including several recent appearances at Kaseya Center, greeting players in the hallway leading to the locker room, as well as a recent dinner with Heat forward Nikola Jovic. At 37, Dragic told the South Florida Sun Sentinel during last season's opening-round playoff series against the Heat that he would be open to a Heat return. Instead, after completing last season with the Milwaukee Bucks, he went unsigned in free agency, with the Heat instead turning to youth in reserve of Lowry.

Former DePaul coach dies

Joey Meyer, who played at DePaul and coached the Blue Demons to seven NCAA Tournament appearances in 13 seasons, has died. He was 74. Meyer died Friday in the Chicago suburb of Hinsdale, surrounded by family, DePaul said in a release. The school did not provide any further information. Joey Meyer played for his father, Ray, for three seasons from 1968-1971, averaging 16.4 points in 75 games for DePaul. The guard was selected by the Buffalo Braves in the 18th round of the 1971 NBA Draft, but never appeared in a game in the league. Meyer served as an assistant for his father for 11 seasons before taking over when Ray retired after coaching DePaul from 1942-1984. Joey Meyer got the Blue Demons into the NCAA Tournament in each of his first five seasons. They reached the Sweet 16 in 1986 and 1987. Meyer went 231-158 in his 13 seasons as DePaul's head coach.

HOCKEY

Switzerland advances

Rodwin Dionicio scored twice and Switzerland beat Norway 6-2 on Saturday to advance to the quarterfinals in the world junior hockey championship. Alessio Beglieri made 19 saves for the Swiss team. Switzerland is 1-2 in Group B with a game left today against the Czech Republic (1-1-1). Martin Johnsen and Patrik Dalen scored for Norway (0-4). In Group A, Sandis Vilmanis had two goals and an assist in Latvia's 6-2 victory over Germany.

SOCCER

French goalie joins LAFC

Former World Cup champion Hugo Lloris became the latest 35-year-old-plus player to join Major League Soccer when the goalkeeper agreed to a one-year contract with Los Angeles FC and left Tottenham after 11 1/2 seasons. LA announced the deal Saturday and said the agreement with the 37-year-old included options for 2025 and 2026, though it did not say whether the options belong to the team or the player. Lloris, who has made a French-record 145 international appearances, joins a league that since last summer has added Miami's Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez (both 36) and Sergio Busquets (35).