100 years ago

Dec. 31, 1923

VAN BUREN -- With 11 negroes charged under the night-riding act, and another negro, Charles Ruck, aged 65, dead from a gunshot wound reported to have been inflected by a special deputy early today when Ruck became insolent when asked to accompany the officer, comparative quiet prevailed again in the Catcher settlement of Crawford county, it was officially reported tonight by Prosecuting Attorney Dave Partain. The report of quiet came after 36 hours of tenseness following the arrest of two negroes Saturday morning who are alleged to have confessed to outraging and killing Mrs. Effie Latimer, 25, at her home near Catcher Friday morning. The two negroes who were implicated by the alleged confession of a third negro, Johnnie Clay, aged 15, were spirited out of the Van Buren jail at 6 o'clock last night by Sheriff A. D. Maxey and taken to Little Rock for safe-keeping.

50 years ago

Dec. 31, 1973

Two state Supreme Court clerks were wounded by two unknown gunmen in the parking lot at the Riverdale Apartments at 2000 Rebsamen Park Road Friday night. Richard B. Calaway, 36, ... and Jack Lassiter, 26, ... were in satisfactory condition Sunday at St. Vincent Infirmary. The police said Calaway and Lassiter were leaving a party at the apartment complex when they were confronted by two gunmen. Lassiter reportedly attempted to hand his wallet to one of the men but was shot in the neck. Calaway then was shot twice in the back and the gunmen fled.

25 years ago

Dec. 31, 1998

About 65 percent of state government's computer systems should keep working when Jan. 1, 2000, arrives, the director of the state Department of Information Services said Wednesday. Michael Hipp said he doesn't know of any state agency that has all of its computers year 2000 compliant, but some departments -- he mentioned the Department of Human Services and the Employment Security Department -- are "well on their way" to being ready. The state has been working for two years to stave off any major year 2000 computer problems in its more than 300 agencies, boards and commissions.

10 years ago

Dec. 31, 2013

A 13-year-old male giraffe died at the Little Rock Zoo early Sunday after he and another male giraffe fought inside a barn, zoo officials said Monday. Jigsaw had lived at the Little Rock Zoo since his birth in 2000. ... Mesi, an 8-year-old giraffe housed in the same barn as Jigsaw, broke through a large metal dividing gate that separated the two animals, and the two sparred until Jigsaw fell, zoo officials said. Zoo spokesman Susan Altrui said the exact cause of Jigsaw's death is under investigation, but she said it was likely from a combination of the fall and stress. Mesi did not suffer any major injuries, officials said. The zoo's general curator is investigating the circumstances, and zoo officials already have taken measures to improve safety of the dividing gate inside the giraffe barn, Altrui said.