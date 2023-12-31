OTHERS SAY: In the high court’s court

For those who recognize Donald Trump as the looming threat to democracy that he so clearly is, the news out of Colorado might sound unambiguously positive. The state's supreme court ruled that Trump can be barred from the Colorado presidential primary, based on the argument that he committed insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, and is therefore ineligible to become president.

Yet as dangerous as Trump is, we must express some discomfort with this development.

The worst of his many offenses--his unprecedented attempt to overturn the 2020 election, resulting in the deadly mayhem of Jan. 6--has spawned multiple criminal and civil proceedings. Among them are actions by plaintiffs in several states who argue that Trump should be barred from the ballot under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

The Colorado Supreme Court is the first to rule that a presidential candidate can be barred from the ballot based on that section.

Its ruling was the result of complex set of legal and constitutional arguments, including partial reversal of a lower court decision, but the crux is simple: Trump swore an oath to uphold the Constitution, then violated that oath before and during the Jan. 6 insurrection, making him ineligible for the presidency and therefore excluded from the ballot.

Despite this Editorial Board's united view that Trump is fundamentally unfit for office, our discussion on the court's ruling and its potential impact turned out to be a wide-ranging and somewhat divided one.

On one hand, national presidential elections are in truth 50 separate state elections, and state courts have clear jurisdiction over them.

On the other hand, the offense for which the court has banned Trump from a ballot spot that any otherwise qualified citizen would be allowed to have--insurrection--hasn't been proven with a criminal conviction and is inherently subjective.

That slope could get slippery in all kinds of other ways as well. That's why a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the Colorado case is now a necessity (and a probability, given Trump's intention to appeal). Though state elections are separate, the question of what it takes to bar a candidate is in part a constitutional issue, and one that will continue roiling the coming elections state by state until it's definitively settled.