Police ID suspect in four stabbings

Jacksonville police on Friday identified a teenager wanted in connection to the stabbings of four other teens on Dec. 22.

Bryce Flint, 16, is wanted on charges of first-degree battery, aggravated assault and carrying a weapon, a release from police states.

Flint is a suspect in the stabbings of four boys -- a 13-year-old, two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old -- who police located about 10 p.m. Dec. 22 when they responded to a report of an aggravated assault in the 400 block of Pine Street, police said.

All the victims were treated at a hospital and released, police spokeswoman April Kiser said.

Police consider Flint to be armed and dangerous, the release states.