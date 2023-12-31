PREP BASKETBALL: Bryant defeats North Little Rock to win Foster Roofing Holiday Classic

FORT SMITH -- After the game, Bryant Coach Mike Abrahamson was at a loss of how his team won the Foster Roofing Holiday Classic.

The Hornets rallied from a double-digit deficit, limiting hot-shooting North Little Rock to just two field goals in the final 5:45, to capture 65-64 victory at Southside Arena on Saturday night.

Kellen Robinson, the tournament MVP, swished a pair of free throws with 3.2 seconds left to give the Bryant (16-2) its first lead since 25-24 early in the second quarter. Robinson scored a game-high 24 points while teammate Camarion Bead poured in 21.

The Hornets stole the long-distance inbounds pass with less than a second left to clinch the win.

"I was proud of our players for fighting back," Abrahamson said. "With our struggles in the first half, it could have been easy for panic and frustration to set in. We did show some immaturity not playing well in the first half, but then showing a lot of maturity in the fourth quarter under a lot of time stress to home in on what we are trying to do."

The Charging Wildcats (10-4), going into the fourth quarter, had shot over 65% for most of the game. Even after just making just four field goals in the fourth quarter, North Little Rock finished the game shooting 56% from the field (27 of 48).

"North Little Rock shot it really well tonight," Abrahamson said. "They are super-skilled and good when they drive it to the basket. I wasn't pleased with their shooting%age, but a lot of credit goes to them. I was pleased at how our kids accepted the challenge in the second half to guard them a little better."

The Charging Wildcats' lead was 60-49 with 7:05 left after a stickback by Kevon Smith. The lead was still a comfortable 62-53 on a Braylon Frazier drive with 5:45 left. Frazier paced the Wildcats with 23 points.

After that, the North Little Rock offense cooled off dramatically and Bryant would slowly creep back into the game.

Bryant scored eight points in a four-minute span to climb to within 62-61 on a Robinson drive with 1:29 left.

Ja'Kory Winters scored on a drive with 1:08 left to get North Little Rock up 64-61, but Bead swished a pair of free throws with 49.8 left to trim the lead back to one.

The Hornets' defense forced North Little Rock into the shot-clock violation with 11.6 seconds left to gain possession. Robinson was fouled driving to the basket to set up his winning foul shots.

North Little Rock had taken a 41-34 halftime lead thanks in part to a 15-3 run in the middle of the second quarter to open up a 39-28 lead. Bryant, though, finished with a late flurry to get to within 41-34 at halftime as the Charging Wildcats finished the half shooting 68% (17-of-25).

SPRINGFIELD (Mo.) PARKVIEW 52, FS NORTHSIDE 51

Christian Cordova drained a three-pointer with 21 seconds left to break a 49-all game and give the Vikings (6-3) the victory over the Grizzlies (7-10).

Northside had a chance to tie but all they could get was a Luke Young basket in the final seconds before the clock ran out.

T.J. Hill paced Parkview with 12 points while Cordova added 11.

Marco Smith had a game-high 18 points to lead Northside while Young and Derek Shepard each added 11.

VAN BUREN 78, FS SOUTHSIDE 62

The Pointers (11-5) raced to a 43-26 halftime lead and never looked back in downing the Mavericks (5-6).

Van Buren shot 67% from the field in the first half (18 of 27) en route to the big halftime lead while holding Southside to just 35% shooting (9 of 26).

The Pointers had five players in double figures, paced by Glavine McDonald's game-high 22 points. Trenton Cooley poured in 16 points for the Pointers while Jaxon Cazzell and Drew Brasuell each scored 13 and A.G. Denton added 12.

Cooper Watson led Southside with 18 points while George Herrell added 11.

LR HALL 71, GREENWOOD 54

The Warriors (6-5) overcame a halftime deficit with a 26-10 third quarter to take the lead and the pull away to the victory over the Bulldogs (1-6).

Greenwood jumped out to a 25-15 lead after a quarter, but Hall rallied to get to within 34-33 at halftime. The big third quarter by the Warriors gave them a 59-44 lead they would not relinquish.

Jeremy Randolph's game-high 23 points led three Hall players in double figures while Jayson McNeary added 14 and Landen Hill chipped in with 10.

Peyton Presson scored 14 points to top the Greenwood scoring chart while Brady Mackey and Braden Bollman each added 10.