PREP WRESTLING: Sand Springs outlasts Sylvan Hills; Catoosa downs Seneca, Mo,

SPRINGDALE -- A pair of Oklahoma schools came to the Diamond State Duals and the Diamond State Lady Invitational wrestling tournaments and walked away with titles on Saturday at Wildcat Arena.

Catoosa's boys team went undefeated in the two-day dual tournament, while Sand Springs' girls edged Sylvan Hills 192-189 to win the 10-team bracket event.

Sand Springs came to the Har-Ber tournament a year ago with just four girls, but came back with a full lineup this year and won it. The Lady Bears held a 63-57 lead after Friday's opening day. Sand Springs and Sylvan Hills went back and forth throughout the final day, but the Lady Sandites came out the victor.

Sand Springs Coach Trent Cleveland, who is in his inaugural season there, said bonus points were the key to coming out on top in the 10-team event on Saturday.

"I think it really just came down to bonus points and going out looking for the fall, not looking for a decision win," Cleveland said. "Our girls being physical and not just getting by with just a win but going out and pinning other girls. Our strong suit, I've got two seniors ... two that are in their second year wrestling and we've got two little freshmen that are pretty tough. We're pretty solid up and down.

"Especially tournament time, it comes down to experience and where those bonus points are."

Four Lady Sandites claimed titles in their specific weight class and eight placed among the top three.

Sylvan Hills finished as the state runner-up in Class 5A a year ago. The Lady Bears had nine wrestlers finish among the top three in their weight class on Saturday but had just two champions. D'Mysha James, the defending 5A state champion at 235, pinned her way through the tournament.

The Lady Bears also won the Bring The Hammer tournament, a 24-team event in Cabot, in December.

Other individual champions from Northwest Arkansas included Bentonville West's Isabella Easterling (125), Fayetteville's Milla Andrews (110) and Alissa Castro (170) along with Springdale Har-Ber's Lola Harbaugh (155).

On the boys' side, Catoosa claimed a 40-24 win over Seneca (Mo.) in the dual tournament finals. The Indians completed a 7-0 two-day run through the 11-team bracket tournament.

Catoosa Coach Mike Clevenger was pleased with way his team performed. He said approximately 10 of the 14 in the lineup are returners from last year's state runner-up team and currently ranked second in 4A in Oklahoma.

"We're real young kids, but this is a good group," Clevenger said. "We're a smaller school, 4A, in Oklahoma. In the last 10 or 15 years, we've won four state titles, had the best team in Oklahoma a few years back. So they're used to wrestling good competition. We came over here because it's close.

"We're really young. More than half our team are freshmen and sophomores. We have two seniors. But we had a really good day."