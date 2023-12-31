Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more, deeds recorded Dec. 4-8.

Commissioner in Circuit to Transportation Alliance Real Estate, LLC, 8401 Ranch Blvd., Little Rock. Tract I, The Ranch, $5,900,000.

Highway 10 Office Park, LLC to GHD- Highway 10 Office Park, LLC; Lighthouse Investments, LLC, Tract A, Wildwood; Pt W/2 NE NW 24-2N-14W, $2,200,000.

Conner Properties, LP to First National Bank, L1, Charles Valley, $2,100,000.

First Security Bank to North View Missionary Baptist Church, 6855 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. L2, First Security Replat- Indian Hills, $1,925,000.

Gene H. Whisenhunt; FTH Revocable Trust to The StoneStreet Group, Inc., 50 Pinehurst Circle, Little Rock. L9A, JS Hall- Pleasant Valley; L4 B5, Pleasant Valley, $1,650,000.

Todd C. Stewart; Stephanie J. Stewart to Leon B. Catlett, II; Roxanne H. Catlett, L46, Forest Heights Place, $1,160,000.

Hartness Construction Company, Inc. to Mark Leverett; Kim Leverett, L16 B137, Chenal Valley, $958,774.

Bank OZK to Jeffrey Thessing; Courtney Thessing, 6 Germay Court, Little Rock. L3 B89, Chenal Valley, $876,500.

Haskell Dickinson, III; Ashley Dickinson to Chase Barnes; Peyton Barnes, 64 Pine Manor Drive, Little Rock. L28R, Pine Manor Replat, $865,000.

Theodore J. Hiegel; Leigh Anne Hiegel to Joseph Bonner; Corinne Bonner, 12 Bluestem Cove, Little Rock. L36 B13, Woodlands Edge, $750,000.

Charles R. Coles; Faith M. Coles to Hugh Winn VanBrimer; Kimberly VanBrimer, L84, Osage Hills Phase 5-8, $749,000.

Bark Avenue, LLC to HMB, LLC, 7820 Cantrell Road, Little Rock. Ls8-12 B22, Bellevue, $650,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC to Zachary Walker Tilley, 50 Copper Circle, Little Rock. L63 B2, Copper Run Phase IV, $644,550.

Danny Ray Gilliland; Lynda Susan Gilliland to Anthony Hudspeth; Phoebe M. Hudspeth, 9703 Bridge Creek Road, Sherwood. L36, Bridge Creek Farms, $625,000.

Kelly Otwell; The Watson Revocable Trust Agreement to Ryan Specht; Mariah Specht, 6 Ridgehaven Court, Little Rock. L2, Ridgehaven Estates Phase I, $610,000.

Robert Boyd to John J. Taylor; Missy Anne Lipps-Taylor, 3310 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock. L18 B18, Pleasant Valley, $565,000.

Robert Boyd; The Robert Raymond Boyd Revocable Trust to John J. Taylor; Missy Anne Lipps-Taylor, 3310 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock. L18 B18, Pleasant Valley, $565,000.

Frederic Hammond; Jennifer Hammond to Terry Milligan, 102 Seminole Lane, Maumelle. L42, Osage Terrace Phase I-C, $558,700.

Norma J. James; Norma J. James Living Trust to The Weddle Family Revocable Trust, L4, Greystone Manor, $530,000.

Colby L. Wilson; Shelley A. Wilson; Shelley A. Meyer to Victoria Chandler; Grant Chandler, 1907 S Gaines St., Little Rock. L3 B2, Wright, $525,000.

PWS Real Estate, LLC to Amy K. Allen, L12 B3, Wildwood Ridge Phase II, $515,000.

Andrew Patrick Myers; Lana Marie Myers to Michael Scott Mann; Amanda Mann, 108 Oneida Way, Maumelle. L68R, Osage Terrace Phase IB Replat, $499,000.

Kristin McKenzie to Earl H. Richardson; Robin Fain Richardson, L15, The Village at Ison Creek Phase I, $461,500.

Murillo Investments, LLC to Matthew S. Brizzi; Jeremy D. Dickerson, 347 Fletcher Loop, Little Rock. L64 B1, Fletcher Valley, $460,000.

Omega Realty, LLC to 10310 Mabelvale Plaza, LLC, 10310 Mabelvale Plaza Drive, Little Rock. L5, Mabelvale Business Center, $449,000.

Eileen Joyce to Neva Beth Boyd; Robert R. Boyd, L10, Hunters Cove, $415,000.

Gods Glory 3, LLC to Scott Willis; Katheryn Willis, 11800 Willow Beach Road, North Little Rock. L17, Willow Beach Estates Phase II, $407,000.

Aaron Fogle; Brooke Fogle to Krittika Joshi; Manan Nath, 12800 Meadows Edge Lane, Little Rock. L7 B8, Woodlands Edge, $405,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC to Robert Matthew Harrison, L43 B3, Fletcher Valley, $398,500.

Frances Jo Vondran; The Frances Jo Vondran Revocable Trust to Sadia Ahmad; Syed Mujeeb Ahmad, 31 Bronte Court, Little Rock. L23 B55, Chenal Valley, $398,000.

David Parker Glover; Valerie Glover Fortner; The Glover Family Trust to Antonio Macia; Susan Macia, 517 N. Palm St., Little Rock. L3 B23, Pulaski Heights, $390,000.

Nicholas Kahn-Fogel; Keri Sims to Scott Roxburgh; Kimberlee Roxburgh, 4621 N. Lookout St., Little Rock. Ls5-6 B8, Hillcrest, $385,000.

James Felton; Kristina Michelle Felton to Lucas Derby; Breann Derby, 303 W. Woodruff Ave., Sherwood. L1, Woodruff, $385,000.

Chase L. Barnes; Peyton Barnes to Michael J. Friesen; Erin Friesen, 7206 F St., Little Rock. Ls21-22, Sunset Heights, $379,000.

Rosemary Arnold to Emily Deymaz, 60 Duclair Court, Little Rock. L30 B3, Chenal Valley, $375,000.

Ken Hayes Realty, LLC to Charles Rice; Cynthia Rice, 2300 E. Maryland Ave., Sherwood. L29 B1, Stonehill Phase 8, $369,900.

Mike Wojtkowski; Tammy Wojtkowski to Mark Biviano, L6, St. Thomas 2nd, $365,000.

James David Maddox; Colleen Considine to Kevin Connell Murphree; Brook Caitlin Hanna, L229, Leawood Heights 3rd, $360,000.

Darin L. Bredeson; Natalie C. Bredeson to Erika S. Jackson, 7 Levant Drive, Little Rock. L69, Chenal Ridge Phase II, $340,000.

Topf Wildflowers Ebterprises, LLC to Donald W. Hornbrook, L64 B202, Park Hill NLR, $340,000.

Janie Sigler to Amanda White, 801 Pleasant Valley Drive, Unit 8, Little Rock. Unit 8, Woodridge Townhomes- Woodridge, $337,000.

4101 N. Hills Blvd. NLR, LLC to Blake Keeling, L36 B48, Lakewood, $330,000.

Joseph Baird Askew; Emily Anne Askew to LaQuanda Monique Thompson, 9332 Meadow Gardens Circle, Sherwood. L46, Millers Glen, $325,500.

Catherine G. Pham; Catherine G. Vanlandingham Pham to Bryce Lyngaas; Susan F. Lyngaas, L182, Waterside Replat, $323,000.

James L. Bedwell; Cynthia Kay Bedwell; Cindy Bedwell to Keith Purdy, 103 Jessica Drive, Sherwood. L2 B7, Autumnbrook Annex, $312,000.

Alfred M. Williams, Jr.; Jane Rich McDonald to Jessica Cogburn, 60 Pine Manor Drive, Little Rock. Ls26-27, Pine Manor, $310,000.

Arlie Cloud; Michael Cloud to Alexander E. Thomas, 4812 Randolph Road, North Little Rock. L7 B26, Lakewood, $310,000.

Gilbert Carpenter, Jr.; Sandra Carpenter to Billy G. Allen; Charlene Allen; Billy G. Allen and Charlene Allen Revocable Trust, L30A, Mountain Terrace Estates Townhomes Phase II, $310,000.

Royal Concept Custom Homes, Inc. to ShaQuerria Heaney, 1004 Delbridge Court, Jacksonville. L25, Jaxon Terrace Phase 15, $308,610.

Lisa A. Jones; William Weston Weeks to Rachel Bruno, 4103 Forest Dale Drive, Little Rock. L25, Charleston Heights Phase I, $305,000.

William B. Thomas; Taylor Lovelady Thomas to John David Guthrie; Bailey Williams Guthrie, 1701 N. Tyler St., Little Rock. L16 B3, Englewood, $300,000.

Byron W. House, III; Shae M. House; The Byron W. House, III and Shae M. House Living Trust; R. Charles Thornton, Jr.; The Family Trust/Prince T. House Revocable Trust to Michelle Carter-Dickerson, 4 Windborough Court, Little Rock. L23, Burnttree Phase IA, $293,400.

Cheryl E. Cottle; Richard Cottle to Preston Ivan Porter, 210 Country Club Pkwy., Maumelle. L449, The Country Club of Arkansas, $293,000.

Michael Sappington; Corinne Sappington to Latrica Houston, 8719 Boulder Lane, Little Rock. L104, Leawood Mountain 2nd, $288,400.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Jayanth Manoharan, 9 Rockledge Place, Maumelle. L65, Stoneledge Phase II, $288,100.

Layton O. Reeves; Layton O. Reeves Living Trust to Kelsey Brady, 32 Summit Ridge Drive, Little Rock. L14 B1, Summit Ridge, $285,000.

Nina Hoang; Johnny Liu to Christopher E. Daffin, 1618 Kanis Village Drive, Little Rock. L80R, Kanis Village Phase I Replat, $285,000.

Lin P. Richardson; Lin P. Richardson Living Trust to Mark Dalton Yates; Linda Marie Yates, L177, Leawood Heights 3rd, $275,000.

DirecTV, LLC; DirecTV U-Verse, LLC to R&S Real Estate Holdings, LLC, L15 B26, Military Heights Renewal, $275,000.

Mark Alan Hammons; Holly Elizabeth Hammons to Audrey D. Winn, 54 Colony Road, Little Rock. L276, Colony West 3rd, $272,500.

Patrick Anthony Brault to Gervous Lambright; Rhonda Lambright, 5700 Flight Court, Jacksonville. L44, Base Meadows Phase IB, $265,000.

Alexander E. Thomas to Emma Grace McDaniel; Dustin McDaniel, 2603 West 6th St., Little Rock. L2 B7, Ferndale, $257,000.

Scott Thrasher to So Phia Thi Thach, 4339 Spring Glen Drive, Sherwood. L24, Spring Glen, $255,000.

Tom Scott Clevenger to Carson J. Clevenger, 601 Chenal Woods Drive, Unit 422, Little Rock. Unit 422 Bldg 400, Chenal Woods HPR, $250,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Lanisha Renee Swopes, 6400 Wild Rose Loop, Sherwood. L31 B1, Trammel Loop Phase I, $246,700.

Alfreda Johnson to Arianna Brooks, 1005 West 24th St., Little Rock. Ls17-18 B11, Wat Worthen, $244,000.

Central Arkansas Home Builders, LLC to Jake Webb; Alexis Webb, 128 Finch Road, Jacksonville. L55, The Meadows, $239,000.

Ming-Hsiung Lu; Chun-Hua Lu to Lamonte Grulke; Myranda Grulke, 11 Valley Forge Drive, Little Rock. L98, Pebble Beach Park, $235,000.

Shale Property Management, LLC to Johnnie E. Houpt, Jr.; Theresa Lybrand, 600 W. Devon Ave., Sherwood. L19 B330, Park Hill NLR, $231,500.

Andrew Phillip LeMay; Elizabeth Anne LeMay to Rebecca Alexandra Shaffer, 6 Queenspark Road, Little Rock. L44, Colony West 1st, $230,000.

James A. Penney, Jr.; Barbara L. Penney; James and Barbara Penney Revocable Trust to Gunnar R. Shaffer, 1324 Fair Park Blvd., Little Rock. Ls5-6, Oak Forest, $229,900.

Deere Development Co., LLC to Dustin Keathley, Ls20-21 & 29-30, Millers Glen Phase 10, $218,000.

Jocelyn I. Anderson; Hubert Dean Anderson (dec'd) to Takeisha Gilbert, 51 Lakeside Drive, Little Rock. L59, Lakeside, $216,000.

John D. Slaughter; Tiffanye Weber; Tiffanye Slaughter to Megan Willmes, 505 W. H Ave., North Little Rock. Ls2-3 B49, Park Hill NLR, $215,000.

Edward A. Leding, III; Peggy Leding; Lynda Kaye Harkenreader; Daniel Richard Harkenreader to Jonathan Williams; Kathryn Williams, 3512 McCord Drive, North Little Rock. L4 B56, Lakewood, $210,000.

Mary L. Yee; The Yim and Mary Yee Family Revocable Trust to Austin Rodney, 4804 N. Vine St., North Little Rock. L45 B64, Park Hill NLR, $208,000.

Sheila C. Smedley; David R. Smedley to Nathan Kovaleski, 10 Rio Grande Forest Drive, Little Rock. L111, Pleasant Forest II, $205,500.

Eduardo Santibanez to Crystal Nguyen; Tony Nguyen, L37, Wisteria, $205,000.

Keith Purdy to Michael James Clark, 26 Pamela Lane, Sherwood. L16, Webster Grove Phase II, $204,000.

Shelby Properties, LLC to Christina Cook; Hendrick Cook, 4616 N. Cedar St., North Little Rock. L67 B64, Park Hill NLR, $202,000.

Mary Howell; Mary Howell Trust to Rodney Walker, 8205 Chatham Drive, Little Rock. L5, Sheraton Park Section B, $201,000.

O.M. Flynn, LLC to Marcin Itzkowitz, L7 B1, Pulaski Heights, $200,000.

Adam H. Bahloul; Alexis Caroline Bahloul to Anneliese Nicole Davis; Benjamin Joseph Pharis, 49 Oak Forest Loop, Maumelle. L159, Rolling Oaks Phase I, $200,000.

MidArk Houses, LLC to Andrew King, 8313 First St., North Little Rock. L26, Dixie Acres, $199,900.

Anna Grace Woody; Joe Boyd Woody (dec'd) to William Grayson Holt; Jessica Evelyn Stratton, 16 Oakwood Road, Little Rock. L14, Cedar Hill Terrace, $199,000.

Adrian J. Green; Erin C. Green to Jie Jiang, Ls4-6 B21, Success, $199,000.

BSFR TRS III, LLC to Lakin Elizabeth Blanton, L23, Brucewood, $197,000.

Spickes Properties, LLC to Davene Lea Brown; Christopher Eric Brown, 2506 Hatcher Road, Sherwood. L1, Woodridge, $195,000.

Jhanalyn Blount; Jhanalyn Blount Living Trust to Jared Garrett; Lluvia Garrett, 9902 Surrey Drive, Little Rock. L86, Kensington Place, $195,000.

John Hintson, III to Javier Piedra; Maria Ramirez-Alfaro, 15 Java Court, Little Rock. L145, Greenwood Acres Phase III, $195,000.

Ultra Holdings, LLC to Vanesa Wagner, 73 Cinnamon Drive, Sherwood. L128, Sandalwood Phase II, $186,000.

Stephen P. Gray to Huong Vo; Nicolas Butt, 203 Creekwood Drive, Jacksonville. L90, Deerewood, $179,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Lara A. Dunning, 1300 Quince Hill Road, Jacksonville. L8 B2, Jaxon Terrace, $175,000.

Wolf Creek Investments, LLC to Felton Property Holdings, LLC, L184 B203, Park Hill NLR, $175,000.

BSFR TRS III, LLC to Felton Property Holdings, LLC, L25 B2, Indian Hills, $172,000.

Gary Glasgow; Becky Glasgow to Christopher Pounders, 506 Trumpler St., Little Rock. Ls13-14 B7, Gibralter Heights, $172,000.

Wynda K. Henderson to MidArk Houses, LLC, 14418 Overstreet Road, North Little Rock. Pt NE NE 21-3N-13W, $170,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Brady Campbell, 2700 S. State St., Little Rock. L12 B19, Kimball's South Park, $169,000.

Katrina Simpson to Carlos Guyton; Stephanie Dorsey, 200 N. Second St., Jacksonville. Ls4-6 B31, City of Jacksonville, $166,000.

Martin T. Turrietta to Grant Crawford, 2520 Ark. 89 East, Cabot. Pt NW NE 16-4N-10W, $165,000.

Nathan K. Ort to Douglas Alconti Go; Risty Jay Olivo; Delia Steenrod, 1508 Noah Court, Jacksonville. L19, Jordan Acres Replat, $160,000.

Lakesha Carey Walker to Erica Carey, 2502 Alicia Court, Little Rock. L668, Twin Lakes Section H, $160,000.

Stephen E. Whitwell, Sr.; The Stephen E. Whitwell, Sr. Revocable Trust to Crestline, LLC, 5606 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. L35 B200, Park Hill NLR, $160,000.

Lindsey M. Richardson to Geoff Quo; Maury Quo, L17 B2, Bodeman, $159,900.

Barbara Owston Bianchi; The Barbara Owston Bianchi Revocable Living Trust to George B. Rothbart; Rothbart Family Living Trust, L14, Scotty Cove, $155,000.

Patricia Diane Arnold; Apsie V. Murray Testamentary Trust to Rangsin Ros; Panharath Ing, L19 B2, Sherwood North, $150,000.