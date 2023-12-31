Runway opens

The 20th Century Club of Little Rock held its annual Christmas luncheon and fashion show on Dec. 13 at Chenal Country Club.

Members lunched in a room with a roaring fireplace, and then got a chance to see a sampling of fashions from J. McLaughlin and Unveiled Bridal Wear. Afterward, there was an opportunity for some shopping -- Christmas or otherwise -- with part of the proceeds supporting 20th Century Club.

The 20th Century Club was founded in 1941 with a mission of helping the Red Cross and USO with making bandages, clothing and food. It later evolved to focus on cancer-related projects. In 1984, 20th Century Club bought a house in the Quapaw Quarter district that would become the Hope Lodge, a place where cancer patients could stay during medical treatments. The club sold that building in 2005 and, in 2011, opened the 20th Century Club Lodge.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh