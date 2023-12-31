Education notebook

Smith a finalist for post in Ohio

Alesia Smith, a former deputy superintendent in the Pulaski County Special School District, is one of three finalists for the superintendent's job in Dayton, Ohio.

Smith is currently chief of schools in Cincinnati, her hometown.

Prior to her work from 2018 to 2022 in the Pulaski County Special district, Smith served as the chief academic officer for Pine Bluff School District.

She has a certification as a school turnaround specialist from the University of Virginia, obtained a master's in educational administration from Xavier University and received her doctoral degree in leadership and management from Capella University.

The other finalists for the Dayton job are David Lawrence, who is currently serving as the interim superintendent for the Dayton system, and H. Allen Smith II, who heads the school system in Mansfield, Texas, but attended college in Ohio and previously taught at a now closed school in Dayton.

Dayton is about the same size as the Pulaski County Special district with almost 12,000 students.

Public hearing set in county district

The Pulaski County Special School District will conduct a Jan. 23 public hearing on its facilities master plan that will be submitted to the Arkansas Division of Public School Academic Facilities and Transportation, as required by Arkansas Code Annotated 6-21-806.

The hearing will be from 6 to 7 p.m. in the boardroom of the district's administration building at 925 E. Dixon Road in Little Rock.

District leaders will present information on its facilities master plan. All interested persons attending the public hearing will be given an opportunity to comment on the facilities master plan.