Staff picks: Bob Holt's favorite stories of 2023

Editor's Note: Our staff at WholeHogSports was asked to look back at their favorite stories of the year.

I got an idea for a story from all the photos Eric Musselman posted on Twitter of meeting with MLB managers and NFL coaches.

Bob Knight’s death obviously was a national news story, but it was interesting how many with Arkansas ties knew him.

UA assistant Keith Smart played for him at Indiana; Eric Musselman and his father knew Knight and visited him at Indiana; former Razorbacks Joe Kleine and Alvin Robertson played for Knight on the 1984 U.S. Olympic team that won a gold medal; UA assistant Ronnie Brewer played against Knight's Texas Tech team when Brewer played for the Razorbacks.

Lance Harter had an incredible career at Arkansas with 45 SEC championships and seven national titles.

Jeff King was one of the all-time baseball greats at Arkansas and a good guy, but he was pretty quiet and reserved, and certainly didn’t like to talk much about himself. Modest would be an understatement.

But King was very generous with his time when I called him at his home in Montana.

Kansas has a storied program with multiple national championships, but the Jayhawks also have had some trouble in second-round games as a No. 1 seed and I wanted to highlight that history in the advance of their second-round game against Arkansas in Des Moines.

Looking up all the NCAA Tournament second-round games involving No. 1 seeds since 1985 when the field was expanded to 64 teams, I determined Kansas’ three second-round losses were the most of any No. 1-seeded team.

Joey Su’a redshirted at Arkansas in 2023 and didn’t play, then entered the transfer portal and committed to Arizona State.

But as a player with a hearing impairment who nearly died when he was 2 years old and went on to sign with an SEC team, I was glad to be able to share his story with readers and found it inspirational. He and his parents were very open about their experiences with his near-death experience and their faith that helped sustain them through such a difficult time.

Here’s hoping he finds success at Arizona State, back in the Phoenix area where he was born.