Staff picks: Tom Murphy's favorite stories of 2023

Editor's Note: Our staff at WholeHogSports was asked to look back at their favorite stories of the year.

As Dave Van Horn's Razorbacks fought through a never-ending run of injuries to share the SEC overall championship, I took a look at how several major injuries impacted Arkansas during the 2022-23 academic year in the big three men's sports









These were the heartbreaking stories of lives lost too soon for Razorback football players Ryan Mallett and Alex Collins, key figures on successful Arkansas teams in 2010 and 2015.

Re-reading the story on Mallett, from his memorial service at Central United Methodist Church, brought tears to my eyes. The part where his friend J.R. Carroll told Debbie Mallett that Ryan had given pieces of himself to everyone in attendance and now all the pieces were being returned to her was especially moving.

I cried the day I found out about Alex Collins' passing. One of my favorite Razorbacks to cover since I joined the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, his infectious smile and personality brought joy to everyone he touched. I still remember watching the YouTube video with my youngest daughter of Collins doing Irish River Dancing because that style was a big favorite of hers. Watching that video filled my heart with joy.

Hearing this news and having to write about it was painful.









This feature was part of our Hog Futures series detailing the incoming scholarship freshmen.

At this time late in camp everyone associated with the program knew the tight end Hasz was going to be a special player, and he was indeed through the first four games.

The loss of Hasz in Week 5 was a key factor in the Razorbacks' offensive struggles and probably an underplayed part looking back.









I detailed Sam Pittman hiring an All-Black defensive staff for the first time in school history.

The quartet of Travis Williams, Marcus Woodson, Deke Adams and Deron Wilson helped the Razorbacks improved demonstrably in several stat categories in 2023.









Strange that the program's first-ever win at Florida came in a really down year.

One reason I liked this story was because it was a day game, allowing me the opportunity to get down to the field during that crazy back-and-forth in the fourth quarter. Just as I was catching the elevator, KJ Jefferson scored on a long run, and as I was going down the steps onto the field, Florida answered with a go-ahead touchdown.

I got to watch the tying field goal drive, capped by Cam Little's long field goal, from the Arkansas sideline. I was standing not 25 yards from where Jefferson plowed over a defender to convert first-and-20 in overtime, and Rocket Sanders' 11-yard run on the next snap ended just a few feet in front of me. Tyrone Broden waved goodbye to the crowd after securing the walk-off 4-yard touchdown.

The win touched off an emotional relief valve weeks in the making as the Razorbacks celebrated large and relished their slow-motion exit from the field at The Swamp. I stood in the visiting tunnel and saw interim offensive coordinator Kenny Guiton come in from the press box to exchange chest bumps, yells and a big hug with Jefferson. I hope some of that came through in the story.









A dejected fan base had cause to celebrate when Bobby Petrino came back to campus as offensive coordinator.

Having covered the entire first Petrino run and writing about his near photographic recall of plays and schemes, I'm well aware of his potential to re-invigorate the Arkansas offense.