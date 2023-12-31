Terrapins rock behind fast start

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Billy Edwards Jr. ran for a touchdown and threw for a score as Maryland routed Auburn 31-13 Saturday at the Music City Bowl and the Terrapins won a program-record third consecutive bowl.

Maryland (8-5) hadn't even played three consecutive bowls since 2006-08, and the Terrapins with fifth-year Coach Michael Locksley added this victory to their win over Virginia Tech at the Pinstripe Bowl and last year's Duke's Mayo Bowl win over North Carolina State.

"Three straight bowl wins, back-to-back eight-win seasons," Locksley said. "It's not easy to do here."

The Terrapins hadn't played a SEC team in a bowl since routing Tennessee 30-3 in the 2002 Peach Bowl. This game essentially was over before the end of the first quarter, even without Taulia Tagovailoa, the Big Ten's passing leader this season opting out for the NFL Draft.

Auburn (6-7) ended Coach Hugh Freeze's first season back in the SEC losing three in a row. The Tigers also lost a fourth consecutive bowl and their first in three appearances in this bowl.

"I don't need anyone to tell me that we don't measure up, and that starts with me," Freeze said.

Maryland dominated from the opening snap, taking a 21-0 lead as the Terrapins outgained Auburn 226-13 within the first 12 minutes. The Terrapins also forced four turnovers, keyed by Glendon Miller's 44-yard pick-6.

"I ran for my life," Miller said while wearing sunglasses postgame as part of his NIL deal.

Edwards showed off his legs that helped him run for six touchdowns in spot duty during the regular season when Tagovailoa started. Edwards dumped a short pass off to Roman Hemby, and the running back ran for 61 yards. Edwards capped the opening drive with a 2-yard TD run.

The Terrapins got lucky when Octavian Smith Jr. fumbled after a reception with Auburn missing chances to recover the ball before Maryland right tackle Gottlieb Ayedze recovered. Edwards ran for 17 yards on the next play, and he threw a 5-yard TD pass to Preston Howard for a 14-0 lead.

"They honestly went by very fast," Edwards said of the first two drives.

Locksley alternated quarterbacks as promised, and Cameron Edge keyed a 76-yard drive with a 57-yard pass to Kaden Prather before hitting Dylan Wade with a 3-yard TD toss for the 21-0 lead with 3:24 left in the first quarter.

Auburn avoided the shutout late in the first half. Payton Thorne capped a 14-play drive with a 3-yard TD pass to Brandon Frazier with 2:34 left.

Maryland defensive lineman Jordan Phillips (8) hoists the trophy after the team's 31-13 win against Auburn in the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)



Maryland head coach Mike Locksley hoists the trophy after winning the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game 31-13 against Auburn, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)



Maryland wide receiver Robert Smith (87) celebrates the team's 31-13 win against Auburn after the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game with fans Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)



Maryland wide receiver Octavian Smith Jr., left, douses head coach Mike Locksley with Gatorade after winning the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game 31-13 against Auburn Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)



Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze walks onto the field during a timeout in the first half of the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)



Auburn tight end Brandon Frazier (87) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Gunner Britton (53) during the first half of the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)



Maryland quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the first half of the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)



Maryland quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to throw a pass during the first half of the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

