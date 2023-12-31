The rich historyof southwest Arkansas

STAMPS, 1912 This card captured the image of the Lafayette County's two-story wooden frame high school. School attendance had only been compulsory by law since 1909 and the average school year was but 107 days. The town, childhood home of author and poet, Maya Angelou, was named for pioneer settler Hardy Stamps. (Courtesy Ray Hanley) Entering the state from the south, I cross the border from Louisiana on what becomes Arkansas 53. I pull into the Lake Erling Country Store, having heard it has the best fried catfish in the state. Already a subscriber? Log in!