Three for the show

Rebecca Cowling, Dr. Gloria Richard-Davis and Caroline Stevenson were honored during Just Communities of Arkansas' 59th annual Humanitarian Awards Celebration, a dinner and program held Dec. 7 at The Venue at Westwind.

Hosts for the evening were Beverly Morrow, the Women's Foundation of Arkansas' 2021 Woman of the Year in Philanthropy; and Jerry Adams, founding president of the Arkansas Research Alliance. Genine LaTrice Perez was the evening's featured vocalist.

Dr. J. Kevin Heifner introduced Cowling, whose influence on national legislation in the area of inclusion earned her a Humanitarian Award. Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman introduced award recipient Richard-Davis, noted as a national and international leader in women's health. The Rev. Elizabeth Henry-McKeever introduced honoree Stevenson -- a founder of the Pilgrimage for Peace, which brings together a diverse group of Arkansans for an interfaith peace walk and remembrance service to honor Arkansans killed by violence each year.

Making closing remarks was Hilary Trudell, CEO of Just Communities, whose mission is "to build inclusive and equitable communities through capacity-building, connection, and collaborative action."

In the award souvenir book, Trudell told of how, when she was a youngster who felt hopeless about the negative things going on in the world, her mother would remind her of the quote by Mister Rogers: "Look for the helpers."

"Tonight, we honor the helpers," Trudell wrote.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams